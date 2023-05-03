Photographer: Leia Maminta Smith

Photo taken: Feb. 15, at Shilshole Bay Marina

Photographer’s description: “While walking with my friends along Shilshole Bay Marina, we went to the viewing area near the breakwater to see the sea lions. There was a group just quietly sunning themselves until one of them started barking and got the other to join the noise party. I thought it was funny that it looked like the sea lions were either ignoring the sign, or warning people to stay off their place. I used my Canon EOS Rebel SL2 with settings of 1/200 sec at f/11, 300 mm, ISO 250.”

Critique: “I agree — this is a pretty funny picture. Partly because you caught the right moment, but also because you framed it in a storytelling way that shows our aquatic pals looking like scofflaws in their own domain. If I had one critique, it would be that the sign appears a little sharper than the sea lions. Overall though, this is nicely lit and well-composed. Plus, it’s hilarious, and we thank you for it.”

