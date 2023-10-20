AND NOW, A meditative moment. Visualize yourself outdoors. For this exercise, let’s picture a lush Pacific Northwest forest. Tree after tree after tree, layers of textures and patterns and depth, a cushion of soft moss and curling leaves and optimistic seedlings. So much green — every green, ever green — an effortless togetherness of colors and untamed randomness, all showered in just enough nourishing sunshine to survive and thrive. And inspire.

It is peaceful. It is soothing. It is soul-filling.

It is not discordant in the least. We are relaxing. We are breathing deeply and repeating restful forest affirmations, and there is no place anywhere in this calming meditative moment for judgmental conflicting-color disgust: “OhmyGAWD! I would NEVER pair that fern with that conifer!”

That’s because the forest knows. So do design gurus.

“You look out into nature, and you see many different shades of green, and none of them clash with anything else around it,” says interior designer Amy May of Artala Designs.

Even in dreamy visualization mode, you can see what she means.

Advertising

It’s time now to open our eyes and realize: Those old tried and tired tropes — about embracing resale beige at the expense of your own expression, about avoiding big displays of bold colors, about colors and patterns that don’t “work” together — are just not natural.

“I’m not a rule follower or a trend follower,” says May. “I feel like rules are limiting. Design is all about creativity — creativity that’s also functional and livable.”

Colors and patterns and textures of all kinds coexist harmoniously in the forest. Wait till you see the imaginative magic that arises when we mindfully welcome them inside.

IN A SEA of neutral beige and gray, May created a buoyant one-of-a-kind island of refined and fun colors in a Blue Ridge home where she plucked the greens of the forest and the blues of the sky as neutralizing influences.

May calls this upper-level remodeling project Expression, and that is apt on more than one level: It enthusiastically expresses the power of personalized design and the vibrant personalities of owners Dana and Roger Lorenze, who wanted a dynamic space for themselves and for visiting friends and family. Their home embraces all their multihued passions: entertaining, color, art, more color — and a supercool Serie UP 2000 chair, a metaphorical, womblike classic by Gaetano Pesce in strikingly stripey orange and tan, which pretty much set the tone for wide open Expression.

Some Portland friends had that same style of chair, “And we always laughed at it, because it’s obviously an interesting-looking chair,” says Dana Lorenze. “Then I sat in it. And when we were looking for something to entertain ourselves in [our] house, we said, ‘We’re going to get this chair, regardless of whether it looks good in the room with anything else.’ ”

Advertising

It looks good with everything else. And this is a big space — a 1,500-square-foot flowing great room now with one less wall and one new vaulted ceiling (by architect Jim Goodspeed of Goodspeed Architecture with Windham Construction) — and these are big colors.

“Starting with the boldness of that orangey and tan chair, it was then, ‘What is our neutral?’ White is not a product of this home at all,” says May. So, with a backdrop of gently grayish-blue walls and the balancing warmth of teak in the kitchen, “Blue became kind of our grounding [color], so that’s what the leather sectional is in, and then bright, deep blue in the cabinetry. We let all of this orangey color in the dining room rug accent the living room rug, which played off the reddish-orange color in the chair. So it really was a palette of orangey-red and blue.”

More blue radiates from the artfully dramatic light over the round dining table. There’s more orange in the adjacent bar, which May had renovated previously. There’s more of every color, purposefully, on display and on the walls.

“I’m all for color,” says May. “It’s all in their artwork, too, so for me, my job then is to balance it. How do we balance all these elements and all these different colors just to make sure they all play nicely together, that there’s a good balance within that?”

One way: Revisit that soothing forest, and borrow a balancing green. “When it came to [the kitchen island] stools and dining chairs, knowing they were really close together, having them be the same because we had so many other elements going on — that’s where green automatically came up, because green is that neutralizer.”

That naturally neutralizing color brings all the others together in a space that unapologetically expresses and embraces creativity — and the Lorenzes.

Advertising

“There’s some bold, bold pieces that you might get one or two critiques, you know, like, ‘Wow. I wouldn’t have done that,’ ” says Dana Lorenze. “To me, it was easier for us to say yes to bold than it would have been to say yes to a conservative approach. I go home every night, and I’m like: ‘Ah. Here I am.’ And if I travel, I come back, and I’m like, ‘This is where I want to be.’ ”

GREEN BOLDLY GROWS in Beata Canby’s newly remodeled and creatively efficient Central District kitchen and nook, too — but the boldest hues are a little less of the forest and much more of the tropics. Most notably: statement wallpaper and fabric from Scion called Rumble in the Jungle, whose statement confidently roars, “I am aMAZing.”

“I have to say, it’s bold wallpaper,” Canby says. “I was told by many people, ‘Don’t do it.’ My grandmother was kind of my inspiration for picking it. She loved bright colors. She loved wallpaper with giraffes on it. She loved the brightest stuff, and it always looked so fun. I was like, ‘OK; we can do this.’ ”

Jungle-y fun springs from patterns and flowers and leaves. And lions and tigers and manes! The wallpaper tendrils down like a wide Tarzan vine to the built-in benches of the cozy corner nook, where fabric takes over on the seats and pillow.

“One of the reasons I picked this wallpaper was because it comes with matching fabric,” Canby says. “That was the first narrowing down, because obviously there’s bazillions of wallpaper options.”

After all that was covered (literally), says Neil Kelly design consultant Anne Maresh Bauer, Canby asked, “Hey; can I get a little more of that fabric?”

Sponsored

And now she has a Rumble in the Jungle apron, too.

This happy theme of green originally sprouted in smaller bursts and blossomed from there.

Canby always knew she wanted an older house (this one was built in 1901), and she always knew she wanted color in her kitchen (“I have seen white kitchens before, and they didn’t bring me any joy,” she says), but it took a bit of a journey to this jaunty jungle trail. She initially had pictured a blue kitchen, but the outside of her house already is blue, and she has blue wallpaper in another room. “I was like, ‘I don’t want to be the blue house,’ ” she says. “So the next color was green. I think I knew I didn’t want lime green, and I didn’t want a light green. I wanted bold.”

“I think the most amazing thing about this project is the evolution of color that Beata went through,” Bauer says. “We started with her saying, ‘You know, maybe I’ll just have a little green inside my upper cabinets, just for me, a little surprise when I open the cabinets.’ Then we chose this tile under the counter. And I was like, ‘OK; getting a little more daring.’ Then we went to the [Seattle] Design Center and Kelly Forslund’s showroom and started looking through the wallpaper samples. And she just fell in love with this amazing wallpaper. Over time, she got more comfortable using more and more color, which was just so fantastic.”

There’s one more joyful color surprise right inside those upper cabinets. “I knew I wanted contrasting pink dishes to pair with the green,” says Canby. “I love them, and they look great in the cabinets, and they look great when they’re out and about in the kitchen.”

It’s exactly enough, Bauer says.

“I don’t think I would introduce any more color here. The absence of color elsewhere is what makes the green so remarkable. Had we kept going, I think it would have felt kind of contrived, like we were trying too hard, but this is just perfect,” she says. “If you’re going to stay [in your home] for a while, you do what you want. Use color if you like color; don’t be afraid.”

Advertising

It’s a jungle out there. Home should be your happy place.

“I have no intention of leaving,” says Canby. “So I wasn’t designing the kitchen for somebody else. It was definitely for me.”

THERE IS NO HIDING the delightful pink surprise that is the Beacon Hill home of Jim Harris and Carlos Garcia. There are as many shades of pink here as there are greens in our meditative forest — but these colors are found in nature only in an exuberant Barbie-scape, or in one inspiring magnolia.

Architect Ian Butcher of Best Practice Architecture calls this home Pretty in Pink. It is extremely both.

Harris and Garcia’s confetti-spirited Craftsman home is more than 100 years old. For at least the past few decades, Harris says, it had white exterior paint with “dusty rose” trim, plus a dark 1960s-era kitchen and a dangerously dilapidated covered sunroom over the driveway.

Best Practice is big on color (and not a bit interested in constrictive color rules or faddish trends), and Butcher, Harris and Garcia already knew and trusted each other, so Butcher wasn’t worried at all that the couple would ditch the pink as they woke up that tired kitchen and built a family room addition in place of the sunroom.

Advertising

They like pink. And they value the history of the house, whose neighborhood character had been “the white and pink house on the corner,” Garcia says. But they didn’t want to keep that pink. Or some pink. They wanted more. Bolder. Pinker.

“When Best Practice came back to us for some color, they came back with something that was a little bit brighter,” Harris says. “But Carlos and I said to them, ‘Let’s take this further up a notch,’ a real push for a brighter pink, something that would really pop.”

You maybe can sense this pop from the depths of our soothing forest.

Outside, brightness vibrates on the new addition — the whole new addition — in multitoned pink shingles that took a village to pull off: They’re about 80% primary pink, Butcher says, accented with other pinkish shades chosen by Harris and Garcia. Butcher marked the individual accent shingles on the addition himself, with blue and green masking tape, from the steps of a ladder held by Harris. The general contractor handled the primary paint, and another painter polished off the other colors.

The old dusty hue has bitten the dust, replaced with sparkly pink exterior eaves against crisp new white paint. So much elevated bright pink, says Harris, “It’s like the house is wearing a fascinator.”

And just often enough, back at ground level, nature once again performs her special nature-y color-coordination magic.

Advertising

“We have this big magnolia tree in the front of the house,” Garcia says. “And at the beginning of spring, it is just an explosion of white and pink. It’s phenomenal. And I love that it’s now like the house is based on that magnolia.”

Pink does not stay outside at the pink and white house. It waltzes right indoors, and right to the shiny refreshed kitchen and new family room, where it meets its dazzling friend teal.

“This is something we call a color dip,” Butcher says: pink on the floors, white in the middle, teal up top. “We think it’s really powerful and interesting and represents Jim and Carlos’ personalities with fun colors.”

Gray flooring and cabinets came up as an option at one point. Not for long.

“I was thinking, eight months out of the year, Seattle is gray,” says Harris. “And I just wanted to walk into a kitchen where I could just feel warmth and joy and brightness, even in the dead of winter. One night, Carlos and I went through all of Marmoleum’s website, and then we narrowed it down to, like, three, and then we narrowed them down to two, and we showed them to Ian, and we all settled on pink. They were excited. They kept asking us: ‘Now, are you sure you want this pink floor?’ ”

Oh, they did. Butcher is used to pushing clients to use expressive colors, assuming he’ll have to pull back a bit. “This was the opposite,” he says. “They really went for it.”

Advertising

And now the neighborhood has embraced Pretty in Pink like Harris and Garcia embrace vivid brilliance.

“People have stopped us, and they’re like, ‘Oh, my God. I love what you did. It just feels so fun, and it’s so happy.’ ”

Which is the whole point of going bold and going home.

“My thing is, don’t be afraid of color, especially in Seattle,” says Harris. “Go with your heart, and do what you do, and work with someone who you really enjoy working with who can help you through what you want.”