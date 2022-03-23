Photographer: Lee Harper

Photo taken: Feb. 20, at South Lake Union Park at MOHAI

Photographer’s description: “I was in Seattle for the day, visiting MOHAI. This ring-billed gull was hanging out at the boat pond. I was drawn in by its eye color and orange/red ring. It patiently posed for me! Taken with a Canon 80D, 400 mm, ISO 400, f/5.6, 1/2000 sec.”

Critique: “This is great — one of those images that stops you in your tracks and makes you really look at it. It’s a very interesting composition. I think we’re all glad the gull took its time ‘posing’ for you, as this is just plain fun. With the beak covered and only one eye visible, it allows that color to really blaze apart from the delicate, neutral feathers. Thank you for showing us a new view of these feathered flyers. And — thanks for contributing to Reader’s Lens once again!”

