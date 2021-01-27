Photographer: Dan Evans Jr.

Photo taken: Oct. 24, 2020, from Two Union Square in Seattle

Photographer’s description: “Looking down from the top of Two Union Square in downtown Seattle. Nikon D850 and Nikkor 14-24 mm f2.8 lens.”

Critique: “Perspective. Symmetry. Light. Color. This interesting photo has all of the above. It’s another example in these pages of seeing a familiar place or landmark from a different point of view. In this case, it’s like the skyline is looking back at us. Very cool. Thank you for sharing!”

Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.