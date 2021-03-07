By

April 24 through Sept. 2, 2014: the dates of Joshua M. Powell’s Pacific Crest Trail hike

132: total days hiked

2,653.3: total miles hiked

25.1: miles hiked per day

35.2: most miles hiked in a single day

484,422 feet: elevation gain

483,408 feet: elevation loss

13,153 feet: highest point (Forester Pass)

0 feet: lowest point (Columbia River)

5,394: photos taken

36: showers in 132 days

17: blisters

107: songs stuck in his head

3: bears seen

Most enjoyable section
Stevens Pass to Stehekin in Washington

Least enjoyable section
McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park to the McCloud River in Northern California

Road crossings
8 interstates
35 highways
67 paved roads
133 unpaved roads

Favorite toponym of the PCT
Inconsolable Range

Most common way people mistakenly refer to the Pacific Crest Trail
Pacific Coast Trail

Joshua M. Powell is an award-winning book designer who grew up in Virginia but fell in love with the West during a cross-country road trip. After two years working in Japan and a decade in the Seattle area, he now lives in Eastern Washington. Finding himself closer to the Rockies, he can’t help but dream about hiking the Continental Divide Trail or Pacific Northwest Trail.

