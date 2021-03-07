April 24 through Sept. 2, 2014: the dates of Joshua M. Powell’s Pacific Crest Trail hike
132: total days hiked
2,653.3: total miles hiked
25.1: miles hiked per day
35.2: most miles hiked in a single day
484,422 feet: elevation gain
483,408 feet: elevation loss
13,153 feet: highest point (Forester Pass)
0 feet: lowest point (Columbia River)
5,394: photos taken
36: showers in 132 days
17: blisters
107: songs stuck in his head
3: bears seen
Most enjoyable section
Stevens Pass to Stehekin in Washington
Least enjoyable section
McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park to the McCloud River in Northern California
Road crossings
8 interstates
35 highways
67 paved roads
133 unpaved roads
Favorite toponym of the PCT
Inconsolable Range
Most common way people mistakenly refer to the Pacific Crest Trail
Pacific Coast Trail
