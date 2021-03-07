April 24 through Sept. 2, 2014: the dates of Joshua M. Powell’s Pacific Crest Trail hike



132: total days hiked

2,653.3: total miles hiked

25.1: miles hiked per day

35.2: most miles hiked in a single day

484,422 feet: elevation gain

483,408 feet: elevation loss

13,153 feet: highest point (Forester Pass)

0 feet: lowest point (Columbia River)

5,394: photos taken

36: showers in 132 days

17: blisters

107: songs stuck in his head

3: bears seen

Most enjoyable section

Stevens Pass to Stehekin in Washington

Least enjoyable section

McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park to the McCloud River in Northern California

Road crossings

8 interstates

35 highways

67 paved roads

133 unpaved roads

Favorite toponym of the PCT

Inconsolable Range

Most common way people mistakenly refer to the Pacific Crest Trail

Pacific Coast Trail