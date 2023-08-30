Photographer: Zac Culler

Photo taken: Aug. 1, 2023, at Kerry Park in Seattle

Photographer’s description: “Sturgeon supermoon from Kerry Park. I got lucky and captured the plane flying past the moon. Nikon D7500; 150-600 mm lens.”

Critique: “How does the saying go? Luck favors the prepared? I’d say your luck was enhanced by being at the right place at the right time with the right gear. While Kerry Park is known for its stunning view of the skyline, this night, it put you in position to nail this moment of a 737 passing in front of the moon. I love how well-exposed the moon is, with all its surface detail providing an out-of-this-world backdrop to the airliner’s silhouette. Very cool picture — thanks for sharing!”

