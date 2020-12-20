IN 1990, I WAS writing a column for the paper’s features section. This is how the term “Visiting Tukwila” came about for that story, which I update in today’s magazine.

My editor was the unflappable Mark Watanabe, who always asked the right questions. The deadline for handing in the column was coming up.

I was looking for some way to show that Rex and Debby Allen were innocents, simply proud of their achievement, which was having a lot of sex. How to state “intercourse” without just repeating it?

Out of my memory bank, I remembered a phrase I had seen in “Private Eye,” a British humor magazine that I sometimes bought at the newsstand in Pike Place Market. A lot of its humor went past me because I wasn’t familiar with the politicians it was skewering. Still, when I understood the context, I’d laugh out loud.

In some cases, to avoid getting sued, and in some cases because it just sounded funny, “Private Eye” was known for using euphemisms to describe sex carried out by politicians.

One such term, beginning in the early 1970s, was that so-and-so had been “discussing Ugandan affairs” or “discussing Uganda.”

From that point, I began thinking how that concept could translate to Seattle Times readers.

OK, I decided: The euphemism I’d use was that Rex and Debby were visiting. But visiting where?

I considered Bellevue, Mercer Island, Kent, Bothell, Puyallup (maybe), Lynnwood (a strong maybe).

Then I thought of Tukwila.

Visiting Tukwila. There is just something about saying TUK-WI-LLAH.

I talked it over with Mark. I think he shrugged and said OK, and that’s what happened.

The column ran, and the reaction was immediate, mostly bringing a smile. Thirty years later, “Visiting Tukwila” still brings that reaction. Innocent times.