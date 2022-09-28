

Photographer: River Lewis-Gosch

Photo taken: Aug. 19, 2022, at Ravenna Ravine

Photographer’s description: “This is a photo taken with my DJI Mini 2 drone at about 280 feet above the ground. I set the drone up and flew it a few hundred feet out over the Ravenna Ravine and then saw that, from above, the pedestrian bridge that allows people to maneuver over the ravine sort of made a nice cut into the lush forest of towering trees below.”

Critique: “Our region is known for its greenery and thick forests — after all, we are the Emerald City — and of that, this photo gives us a nice, unconventional view. This is well composed, as the walkway bisects the image symmetrically, crowded by the peak lushness of the Ravenna trees, where virtually every shade of green is represented. Interesting and lovely — thanks for sharing!”

