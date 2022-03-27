IF YOU WANT an example of the power of a photograph, there is the “Mystery Lady” picture, which has been called “one of the iconic images of the incarceration of Japanese Americans.”

It has appeared in numerous newspaper and magazine articles; a short documentary has been made about the photo; and the woman in that photo ended up testifying in 2006 before Congress to advocate for the creation of the exclusion memorial on Bainbridge Island that was dedicated in 2011.

The memorial is for the Japanese Americans from the island, whose names were placed on the wall, to commemorate their forced imprisonment.

Among them was the “Mystery Lady,” who went decades without being identified: Fumiko Hayashida, 31 years old on March 30, 1942. She was pregnant at the time, and in her arms she was holding her daughter, Natalie, who had just turned 1. The Seattle Post-Intelligencer photo shows her standing on the Eagledale Ferry Dock on the island, waiting for the ferry that would take 227 Japanese Americans to a train awaiting them in Seattle. Then, shades drawn on the train cars so they couldn’t see out and nobody could see in, it would be onward to what then was called the Manzanar War Relocation Center in the California high desert.

The young mom and her husband were berry farmers. She was dressed in her best outfit, wearing a stylish hat.

I asked Fred Nelson, Seattle Times photo editor, what made the image so historic.

“One of the first things is seeing the identification tags attached to their clothing,” he says. “Then there is the mother’s somber expression, and you see a sleeping child, and the woman supporting the child with one hand while holding a purse and teddy bear. It captures the seriousness of what’s going on, and the totality. She’s carrying everything she can. The car in back sets the place and time. It’s very compelling.”

The photo actually never made it to the print edition of the P-I. For decades, it sat in the newspaper’s archives.

But then it was among 2 million photos the newspaper donated to Seattle’s Museum of History & Industry beginning in 1971.

In 1993, an artist from Alexandria, Virginia, who goes by the single name HIRO, was taking part in a Smithsonian exhibit on Japanese American women. Struck by the image of the mom and her toddler, she decided to track down the name of the woman.

“I did a nationwide search via telephone,” HIRO writes on her website. She says she succeeded, finding a nephew of Hayashida’s.

Additionally, a staffer at the museum enlarged the photo and used the number on the internment tags to identify Hayashida, who died in 2014 at age 103. The toddler in her arms is Natalie Ong, 81, of El Lago, Texas.

With a name attached to the Smithsonian image, which the museum estimated went online sometime after 2007, it began to be reproduced, becoming a representation of a moment in America’s history.

But as for who took the photo, MOHAI says there was no credit in the material they received. For photos taken in that era, 80 years ago, neither the P-I nor The Seattle Times credited photographers.

Nelson says those were the days when editors just didn’t think of photographers as worth acknowledging.

So, while “Post-Intelligencer Staff Photographer” seems destined to stay a mystery, Fumiko Hayashida’s name, and her powerful story and legacy, will be remembered by the world.