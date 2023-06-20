



THE KOREAN CHILI PASTE gochujang is one of the fundamental building blocks of Korean cuisine. It’s a deep brick red in color, made from red chili peppers, barley malt, rice, salt and fermented soybean powder, then fermented for weeks or months in a clay pot called an onggi. Its rich, spicy/sweet flavor is so lovable that you’ll often find it on menus at non-Korean restaurants, mixed in with mayo on a burger or used as a marinade on grilled chicken.

Making gochujang from scratch is simple. “There’s nothing super-complicated about it; it’s just an exercise in patience,” says Mike Kim, owner of the small-batch gochujang pop-up called Jjang!

It’s a practice that has existed for centuries. Almost every family would mix their own recipes for the chili paste, and, once time had done its work to ferment the ingredients into a rich, spicy-sweet product, it would be used as a base for soups, sauces, marinades and more.

However, beginning with the Japanese occupation of Korea in 1910 and continuing through the Korean War, subsequent military dictatorship and the poverty that accompanied it, coupled with the race toward industrialization, making gochujang at home became something that many Korean families could simply no longer afford to do. Soon markets swelled with commercially made gochujang. Corn syrup or other imported sugars replaced the barley malt, and ingredients such as garlic powder and onion powder were introduced.

Kim grew up in Los Angeles, home to the largest Korean population outside of Korea, where grocery stores have aisles dedicated to tubs of gochujang, each tasting a little different. While he realized the gochujang he had at restaurants tasted different from what he ate at home, it wasn’t until he was an adult that he discovered he always had been eating gochujang his grandmother made in Korea and sent to his mom.

It’s rare to eat gochujang that is made from scratch, especially in the United States. His mom started making her own in 2008, after his grandmother reminded her how common it used to be.

“My family background is very privileged in the history of Korea. My grandma came from a background that allowed her to not feel as impacted when all these changes were happening. She had an opportunity to stay comfortable in terms of housing and financial stability that probably gave her the space to continue making [gochujang],” Kim says.

His grandma also hated the taste of the factory-made gochujang, stuffed with preservatives, corn syrup and onion powder. His mother, too, tried for a month to use gochujang she had bought from their Los Angeles neighborhood store before going back to homemade.

It was that connection to his family — and the greater connection to the ancestral practice of making gochujang — that inspired Kim to start to mix and age his own. In December 2021, he loaded test batches into dark brown onggi to age, and hosted his first pop-up in March 2022.

His gochujang is made with malted barley, glutinous millet, coarse salt, Korean chili powder and powdered soybeans mixed in different proportions to create a finished product that can be nutty, sweet or spicy. Because of the microscopic holes in the ceramic onggi that circulate air and can be affected by temperature and humidity, each batch is a product of where and when it was made.

Last September, Kim and his husband took a six-month sabbatical trip to Korea to explore the world of gochujang at its source. They traveled all over, tasting gochujang and meeting with gochujang masters. This spring, he started new batches to age; they’ll be ready in August.

And while he’ll be hosting more pop-ups for his small-batch gochujang, his motivations for making it aren’t to turn it into a larger business or make a million dollars. Instead, it’s a love letter to his family, and it’s a call to action. Kim is worried that without curiosity like his, the practice of making your own gochujang eventually will disappear, leaving only the mass-produced versions.

“Part of this is preserving my specific tradition, but a huge part of it is also to unlock the door for other people to start doing this in their own regions. My dream would be seeing a handful of other people doing this in other parts of the U.S.,” he says.

Kim says gochujang is deeply personal. Not only because your environment can dictate the finished product, much like terroir with wine, but because the recipe is all about “what tastes good to you in that moment.” Little tweaks, like more sugar or salt or barley, will lead to a finished product that is just about the person who made it, and that is unlike anything you can buy in the store.

“When I talked with different masters in Korea, they were like, ‘The point [of making gochujang] is not to capture the entire audience; the point is to have an audience that likes your product and comes back to it because it’s going to be different for every single person,’ ” Kim says.

What you like to do with gochujang also can be based on your personal preferences. Kim loves to toss raw vegetables in the paste before roasting it in the oven, or mixing it with Japanese mayo to spread on sandwiches or dip fries into. He also loves it in soup — specifically kimchi jjigae with honey barbecue chicken.

“It’s always soup season in Korea,” Kim says with a laugh.

And while you can’t get Kim’s Jjang! until August, he says picking up a tub at your local Asian market is just fine.

“I want other people to get curious [about gochujang] and to start making this in a way that’s meaningful for them,” he says.

Kimchi Jjigae with Honey BBQ Chicken

Serves 2 as a main, 4 as a side

4 to 6 pieces frozen honey BBQ chicken drumsticks or wings

1 cup short grain white rice

5 ounces pork belly, cut into 1-inch pieces

3 cups chopped, well-aged kimchi

2 small cloves garlic, minced

4 scallions, greens and whites thinly sliced

4 teaspoons gochugaru (ground Korean chili flakes)

1.5 tablespoons guk-ganjang (soup soy sauce)

1.5 tablespoons gochujang

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

Roasted seaweed, crushed into flakes

Toasted sesame seeds

1. Cook chicken according to the instructions on the product’s bag (usually 18-20 minutes at 400 degrees F).

2. To the bowl of a rice cooker, add the rice and 3 cups of water. Gently swirl the rice with your hands until the water is cloudy, then pour off the rinsing water into a bowl to reserve. Add 1½ cups water to the rice, and cook the rice using the appropriate setting on your rice cooker.

3. Warm a medium soup pot over medium-high heat, then add the pork belly and cook until lightly browned on all sides, 2 minutes.

4. Add reserved rice water to the pot, and increase the heat to high. When the water starts to boil rapidly, reduce to medium-high heat and simmer for 5 minutes.

5. Add kimchi, garlic, half of the sliced scallions and gochugaru to the pot. Continue simmering for 10 minutes.

6. Add guk-ganjang, gochujang and butter to the pot. Reduce heat to medium, and continue simmering for 10 minutes.

7. Add the cooked honey BBQ chicken. Reduce heat to medium-low, and continue simmering for 2 minutes.

8. Taste and adjust seasonings with more guk-ganjang, gochujang and/or gochugaru.

9. Garnish with roasted seaweed flakes, the remaining sliced scallions and sesame seeds. Serve with rice.