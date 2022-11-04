THE MONSON FAMILY of Goose Ridge Vineyards near Richland wasted almost no time in hiring winemaker Maurine Johnson, who became a free agent three years ago in the wake of one of the largest transactions in the history of the U.S. wine industry.

“When Hogue was sold to Gallo, there wasn’t a job for me,” Johnson says. “That happens.”

The Utah State graduate honed her ability to make deliciously affordable wines on a large scale during her 29-year career at Ste. Chapelle — Idaho’s largest winery — followed by three vintages as a red winemaker at Hogue Cellars in the Yakima Valley. One of the first wines she made at Goose Ridge was the 2019 g3 merlot, and it tops our list of the Northwest’s 20 Best Wines for under $20.

The Monsons price this widely distributed bottle of merlot in the low teens, and it’s another example of the red Bordeaux variety that’s a stalwart grape for the Washington wine industry. Alas, sales suffered as a result of a ridiculous comment made in the 2004 movie “Sideways.” (Paul Giamatti’s character, a big fan of pinot noir, complains, “If anyone orders merlot, I’m leaving. I am not drinking any [expletive] merlot!”) Research by Sonoma State University said that merlot sales fell by about 2% in three years after the movie’s release, while pinot noir sales increased by 16%.

Last year, the federal government established Goose Gap as an American Viticultural Area, and this brand pays homage to the eastern Yakima Valley flyway for Canada geese as well as the three generations of Monsons involved in the winery. They are proud of their 2,200 acres of vineyards along Interstate 82, one of the largest plantings in the Northwest. Their massive winery produces as many as 1.2 million cases of wine each year. The unflappable Johnson is in charge of about 80% of that wine and oversees the family’s 100-ton fermenters.

Advertising

“The wines here are better than anywhere else I’ve worked,” Johnson says.

1. Goose Ridge Vineyards 2019 g3 merlot, Goose Gap, $15: The Monson family has its sights set on offering the best value of merlot in the U.S., and this bottling deserves to be in the discussion. Its profile of dark plum, marionberry, mocha and black licorice comes with suave tannins and Bing cherry juice, a combination that makes for a lengthy finish remarkable at any price.

2. King Estate Winery 2021 pinot gris, Willamette Valley, $19: At more than 100,000 cases, this picture-perfect pinot gris might be the most widely known white wine from Oregon. Think of pinot gris and things from the sea.

3. Kiona Vineyards 2020 estate lemberger, Red Mountain, $18: Storied researcher Walter Clore championed this Austrian red variety for Washington, and third-generation winemaker Tyler Williams continues to produce an ideal wine for barbecue.

4. Indian Creek Winery 2021 viognier, Snake River Valley, $17: Grapes native to Rhône thrive in Idaho’s Snake River Valley, and Boise-area winemaker Mike McClure crafts a charmingly aromatic viognier while preserving the brightness that often falls out.

5. Browne Family Vineyards 2020 Heritage cabernet sauvignon, Columbia Valley, $12: This supple cab shows remarkable density surrounding its core of black fruit, toast and baking spices, which made it a hit during a promotion at T-Mobile Park this season.

Advertising

6. Holesinsky Vineyard + Winery 2020 stainless steel chardonnay, Snake River Valley, $14: Fun-loving James and Caitlin Holesinsky are growing and crafting serious wines at some crazy prices. Their chardonnay is bright, juicy and finished with a hint of guava.

7. The Miscreant Project 2018 The Right Bastard, Columbia Valley, $19: This second label for TruthTeller Winery takes no short cuts with its vineyard sources — Kiona on Red Mountain and Stillwater Creek along the Royal Slope. It’s a merlot-led blend in the fashion of those from the Right Bank of Bordeaux, only this one comes with a jammy mouthfeel akin to blackberry, vanilla and dark plum.

8. Wautoma Springs 2021 rosé, Columbia Valley, $18: Jessica Munnell has a well-earned reputation for beautiful rosé reminiscent of pink strawberry and watermelon, and it starts with syrah managed by her business partner — acclaimed grower Tom Merkle.

9. Indian Creek Winery 2019 Star Garnet red wine, Snake River Valley, $17: Mike McClure learned winemaking from his late father-in-law, and this malbec-driven blend would make Bill Stowe proud.

10. Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery 2021 dry riesling, Columbia Valley, $9: Simply stated, this remarkable and balanced expression of riesling should be in the chiller of every wine consumer.

11. Acrobat 2019 pinot noir, Oregon, $19: Seattle Kraken fans might not enjoy knowing Vegas Golden Knights governor Bill Foley owns this brand, but the wines play just as well as when King Estate created this lineup.

Advertising

12. Gehringer Brothers Estate Winery 2021 Old Vines auxerrois, Golden Mile Bench, B.C., $16: These German-trained brothers planted this variety native to Alsace in the 1980s, and it’s been a favorite of critics and seafood lovers since. The exchange rate — around 75% — is inviting to U.S. tourists this fall, too.

13. Thurston Wolfe Winery 2020 Dr. Wolfe’s Family red, Horse Heaven Hills, $18: Zinfandel from prized Zephyr Ridge Vineyard, lemberger and a burst from petite sirah combine for the zingy berry-filled flagship bottling by Wade Wolfe, a Ph.D. making wine in the Yakima Valley since the 1970s.

14. Be Human 2019 merlot, Columbia Valley, $17: The family behind the Vancouver Canucks hockey club owns hundreds of acres of wine grapes in Washington and hired Cornell-trained Joshua Maloney to spearhead its wine program. This merlot is filled with candied cherries, dusty herbs and light cocoa.

15. Saviah Cellars 2020 The Jack red wine, Columbia Valley, $18: One of Walla Walla’s top producers leans on merlot for this dense and smooth drink of blackberry compote that can be found at Costco and Total Wine.

16. Airfield Estates Winery 2021 sauvignon blanc, Yakima Valley, $17: The Miller family has been growing this grape for 40 years, and winemaker Travis Maple relies on a yeast from New Zealand for a grassy and citrusy white that’s ideal with pasta and calamari.

17. Maryhill Winery 2019 muscat canelli, Columbia Valley, $19: Visitors to the Maryhill Museum drive near the Gunkel Vineyards, whose grapes go into this fun, off-dry white filled with tropicality. It’s an ideal match for a spicy bowl of pho or the shareable plates at the Leutholds’ four tasting room bistros across the state.

Sponsored

18. Waterbrook Winery 2020 malbec, Columbia Valley, $15: Walla Walla winemaker John Freeman pulls exclusively from Canyon Vineyard Ranch near Prosser for this remarkably approachable work with a red Bordeaux variety rarely seen at this price.

19. Barnard Griffin Winery nonvintage C’est le Vin rosé of Sangiovese, Washington State, $8: The dean of Washington winemakers, Rob Griffin, now has his highly decorated rosé wine in a 355-milliliter can — thanks to the urging of his winemaking daughter, Megan Hughes.

20. House Wine nonvintage Rosé Bubbles, American, $6: Seattle-based Precept pulls from the Columbia Basin for this canned project that’s lively with strawberry-rhubarb and lemon-lime notes. A portion of its sales goes to the Human Rights Campaign.