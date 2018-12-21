Proceeds fund 19 water groups, including Water1st International in Seattle; so far, Water from Wine has provided grants totaling $100,000.
IN THE GOSPEL of John, the miracle at Cana, in which Jesus turned water into wine, is attributed as his first miracle.
Now one Columbia Valley farmer is creating a winery, turning it into a nonprofit and using the proceeds to fund water projects around the globe.
Pat Tucker and his daughter, Jamie Senkubuge, launched Water from Wine in 2012, using grapes planted on the family farm in 2002. Tucker’s family purchased the farm in 1973, and it has become a successful vegetable farm, growing potatoes, onions, peas and sweet corn. Six acres of cabernet sauvignon are planted in the sweet spot of the Horse Heaven Hills, near Chateau Ste. Michelle’s Canoe Ridge Estate.
Senkubuge’s high school church mission trip to Honduras led her to attend Seattle Pacific University, where she earned a degree in global development studies. Five years living in Uganda and Tanzania helped her understand the needs and challenges in the Third World. She returned with a heart for helping others, and Water from Wine was the result, with Senkubuge serving as its executive director.
Proceeds from the sale of the wines fund 19 water groups, including Water1st International in Seattle. So far, Water from Wine has provided grants totaling $100,000, funding water projects in Honduras, Mozambique, Ethiopia and Bangladesh, to name a few.
It doesn’t take much to make a difference. Proceeds from a case of wine provide water to a family for the rest of their lives.
The grapes are harvested by volunteers from Tucker and Senkubuge’s house of worship, Hillspring Church in Richland, with the wines made by Charlie Hoppes, owner of Fidelitas Wines on Red Mountain.
Tucker and his family are helping change the world, one bottle of wine and one clean glass of water at a time. For those desperate for water, that must feel like a miracle.
