IN THE GOSPEL of John, the miracle at Cana, in which Jesus turned water into wine, is attributed as his first miracle.

Now one Columbia Valley farmer is creating a winery, turning it into a nonprofit and using the proceeds to fund water projects around the globe.

Three to try Water from Wine’s wines are sold through the winery’s website, through its tasting room in Leavenworth and by appointment in Paterson. The winery offers free delivery to Seattle customers.

Water from Wine 2017 sauvignon blanc, Horse Heaven Hills, $16: Aromas of figs, sweet herbs, apple and Asian pear give way to flavors of ginger gold apple, pear and hints of key lime.

Water from Wine 2015 rosé of cabernet sauvignon, Horse Heaven Hills, $16: Aromas of strawberries, red currants and Rainier cherries, followed by flavors of cranberries and black cherry with just a hint of sweetness, tempered by bright, mouthwatering acidity.

Water from Wine 2015 cabernet sauvignon, Horse Heaven Hills, $30: Using estate grapes from one of Washington’s signature cab-growing regions, this wine reveals classic dusty minerality, followed by flavors of black currant jam, cocoa powder and black cherries, backed by gentle, balanced tannins.

Pat Tucker and his daughter, Jamie Senkubuge, launched Water from Wine in 2012, using grapes planted on the family farm in 2002. Tucker’s family purchased the farm in 1973, and it has become a successful vegetable farm, growing potatoes, onions, peas and sweet corn. Six acres of cabernet sauvignon are planted in the sweet spot of the Horse Heaven Hills, near Chateau Ste. Michelle’s Canoe Ridge Estate.

Senkubuge’s high school church mission trip to Honduras led her to attend Seattle Pacific University, where she earned a degree in global development studies. Five years living in Uganda and Tanzania helped her understand the needs and challenges in the Third World. She returned with a heart for helping others, and Water from Wine was the result, with Senkubuge serving as its executive director.

Proceeds from the sale of the wines fund 19 water groups, including Water1st International in Seattle. So far, Water from Wine has provided grants totaling $100,000, funding water projects in Honduras, Mozambique, Ethiopia and Bangladesh, to name a few.

It doesn’t take much to make a difference. Proceeds from a case of wine provide water to a family for the rest of their lives.

The grapes are harvested by volunteers from Tucker and Senkubuge’s house of worship, Hillspring Church in Richland, with the wines made by Charlie Hoppes, owner of Fidelitas Wines on Red Mountain.

Tucker and his family are helping change the world, one bottle of wine and one clean glass of water at a time. For those desperate for water, that must feel like a miracle.