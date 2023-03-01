IF YOUR FAMILY ever has been a cog in the local youth soccer machine, you’ve probably visited Sixty Acres Park in Redmond. It’s the largest soccer complex west of the Mississippi, and it’s often packed in the spring, summer and fall.

On this chilly winter morning, however, the park is a makeshift airfield for flying machines and their operators. There’s a family setting up a small model rocket. A couple of men are flying a noisy electric helicopter. The biggest group of people, and the largest fleet of miniature aircraft, is here for the inaugural gathering of the Puget Sound Drone Club.

Organizer Stev Weidlich says Sixty Acres Park is one of few places in King County where drone pilots can fly guilt-free. “You can go out into the forest, but if you’re buzzing around at Discovery Park or someplace like that, you’re going to feel like you’re being obnoxious,” he says.

A King County data scientist by weekday and an enthusiastic drone aviator by weekend, Weidlich searched for an active drone club in the Seattle area when the pandemic subsided, but he couldn’t find one. “There’s a racing league, but that’s a different vibe,” he says. “It’s pretty intense.”

Weidlich was looking for a community of drone pilots with varying levels of experience who wanted to have a good time flying together, talking shop and making new friends. When he couldn’t find one, he founded one. By the time he scheduled this first event, his club was 60 members strong on Meetup.com.

Fly Along The Puget Sound Drone Club will host gatherings at a variety of locations throughout 2023. The next event is Sunday, March 5, from noon to 2 p.m. at Luther Burbank Park on Mercer Island. To learn more or RSVP, join the group page on Meetup.com. More

A dozen members of the new club are in attendance this morning, most — but not all — with a drone in tow. “I don’t have a working drone, at the moment,” says Bob Smith, who confesses to recently crashing his first drone while flying it inside his home. “I’m new to this, and I’m here to learn. I’ve spent countless hours watching YouTube videos about drones, but you can’t ask YouTube videos questions.”

Here, though, the questions fly. Attendees discuss a variety of topics related to drone maintenance, operation and equipment. “Is there any input latency on the headset?” asks Jason Cortina, a recent transplant from New Hampshire, referring to a possible delay of signals sent from Weidlich’s handheld controls to his airborne drone. “Not really,” Weidlich answers with a shrug. “It’s pretty good.”

Until this morning, drone flying had been a solo hobby for Andrea Repka. “This is my first time flying with other people. I’m a little nervous,” she says, while removing pieces of her drone from its travel case.

Repka has been flying for two years and enjoys using her drone to capture the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest. She says her best photographs to date were taken on a trip to Long Beach. “I was able to get high enough that I couldn’t see the people, and I took some shots of the sun shining off the water and the rolling beach. It was just beautiful.”

Weidlich nods in agreement. “You get to be a bird up there for a few minutes,” he says. “It’s awesome.”