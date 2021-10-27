Photographer: Gary Settle
Photo taken: Sept. 21, 2021, in Kingston
Photographer’s description: “My wife got me up this morning with, ‘Come see the moon. It’s glorious.’ As soon as I saw what she meant, I grabbed my slippers and camera and rushed out on the deck. Hovering above a thin fog, the moon was slowly setting behind the Olympic mountains. The camera is a Nikon D7500, 80-200 mm zoom at 110 mm. ISO 800, 1/500 at f5. It was 6:51 a.m.; chilly; and, except for the thin fog, clear as a bell. I thanked Janice for getting me up.”
Critique: Longtime readers surely will recognize the name of former Seattle Times photographer Gary Settle. Thanks for thinking of us in your retirement! I think we’re all glad Janice got you up, as this is beautiful. The details are crisp in the moon and mountains, and the striations of color are gorgeous throughout. I like how the fine mist of fog casts the slightest of veils over the landscape. I played around with cropping and zooming, and I kept wanting to crop it so the moon was centered and a little more prominent. Maybe come about 25% in from the right and 15% up from the bottom. Thanks for the spooky photo to share with our readers this Halloween.
Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.