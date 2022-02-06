GARDENING IS FILLED with romance and science, folklore and history. But often, when it comes to flower books, we’re forced to choose between a practical growing guide or a beautiful inspirational ode to blooms. In “A Little Book of Flowers,” a new series of single bloom titles, local author Tara Austen Weaver weaves together basic botany and culture. Each posey-size volume reads like a very smart love letter to cultivating beauty.

The series launches this winter with the release of “Peonies” and “Dahlias,” surely two of the world’s best-loved blooms. Each small-format, hardcover book opens with “Origin of the Species,” a brief chapter on the plant’s history that digs deeper than European discovery. For instance, dahlias can trace their roots to Mexico and Central America, where they were cultivated and gathered by the Aztecs. Peonies, which are considered native to Asia, North America and throughout the Mediterranean, have a history that stretches back to ancient times. Exploring the roots of those blooms we cherish today is an exercise that grounds us in the context of history, both human and horticultural. That’s a good thing.

Each title goes on to explore everything you need to know to grow gorgeous blooms in the garden, including tips for harvesting, creating and crafting with cut stems. Practical planting advice includes information on cultivating the plants and troubleshooting problems that might arise. And in case you want an even more immersive experience, “Flower Viewing” chapters profile gardens and gardeners near and far, and they include feature displays of the signature bloom.

Charming illustrations by Emily Poole and numerous quotes tug at our horticultural heartstrings, while a serviceable glossary and resource section at the back of each book indulge our yearning to grow more flowers and deepen our knowledge of the natural world.

“This morning the green fists of the peonies are getting ready to break my heart.”

— Mary Oliver

From “Peonies: A Little Book of Flowers,” by Tara Austen Weaver, Sasquatch Books, 2022