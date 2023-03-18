A SEED IS a time capsule of every growing season that came before this one. Stored properly under cool, dark and dry conditions, seeds remain viable for some time, but they’re not immortal. To continue living, seeds must be planted and grown until fresh seed is harvested from the mature plants.

For as long as plants have been cultivated, first peoples, farmers and gardeners have been saving seed, sustaining varieties whose quirky names hint at stories of folklore, nostalgia and sentiment alongside factors such as productivity, reliability and flavor. Tiny though seeds might be, they carry history in their DNA and connect the past with the future.

For 10 years, the King County Seed Lending Library (KCSLL) has been saving and sharing seeds with our community. Through a network of locations around King County, anyone can freely select seeds of edible plants, including vegetables, herbs and edible flowers, with the understanding that willing gardeners (it’s not required) will keep the cycle going by harvesting seed and returning a portion to KCSLL.

Bill Thorness, a Seattle-based writer, author of “Edible Heirlooms: Heritage Vegetables for the Maritime Gardener” and devoted seed advocate with KCSLL, says, “Our library exists to educate people about the value of seed and our living history that is contained in each handful of seed.”

Like the seeds they save, KCSLL gardeners are generous, happy to pass along growing tips and stories about their favorite varieties. “We share seeds that are significant to us, our ancestors or our place in the world,” Thorness says. “When I walk into my garden and can see lettuce grown by Thomas Jefferson, a pepper variety brought by Italian immigrants, an onion introduced at Walla Walla by a French soldier who carried it from Corsica or a potato grown by the Makah people, the stories associated with those crops feed my spirit as much as the food nourishes my body,” he adds.

Advertising

Saving some crops, like beans and peas, is piece-of-cake easy, while others require more know-how. The KCSLL website (kingcoseed.org) is filled with information and instructions on when and how to harvest and handle a variety of kinds of seed. Under the resources tab, you’ll find links to other seed-saving organizations, as well as information on how to go about starting your own seed swap with friends and neighbors.

Seed saving might be a skill from past generations borne of necessity, but today’s seed savers are focused on preserving biodiversity, supporting food security and economic equity, and carrying on delicious flavors.

The next Great Seattle Seed Swap will be held on Saturday, April 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Northwest Branch of the King County Seed Lending Library, located at the Phinney Center, 6532 Phinney Ave. N., in the Community Hall of the Brick Building. The event is free and open to all; you don’t have to bring seeds, but, of course, donations are welcome. Visit the KCSLL website for further details and contact information.