FOOD IS AN ADVENTURE. And back in 2020, when it seemed as if everyone in the world was in lockdown during the early days of the pandemic, there was a group of people brainstorming how to connect on a global scale without leaving their homes. Their answer? “The International Table,” a glossy cookbook that corrals recipes from each of Seattle’s Sister Cities.

“Cooking something from around the world with your family and friends is the best way to armchair-travel,” says Susan Kegel, president of the Seattle-Nantes Sister City Association. It’s one of 20 such groups in Seattle, all part of Sister Cities International, an initiative first launched by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in the late 1950s.

You’ll find Seattle’s Sister Cities on nearly every continent — many are port cities; some are technology hubs. They aren’t the biggest tourist destinations, but are gems nonetheless. In addition to Nantes, France, they include Limbe, Cameroon; Mombasa, Kenya; Cebu in the Philippines; Christchurch, New Zealand; and Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The first was Kobe, Japan, dedicated in 1957. The latest was Sihanoukville, Cambodia, in 1999.

“These are special places. Special to Seattle and special in their own countries, and we wanted to showcase them,” Kegel says.

Although the groups are mostly independent, the presidents of each Sister City organization meet monthly. After the pandemic turned those meetings virtual, Kegel and her counterparts began thinking about what a cookbook might look like. Justin Allan-Spencer, secretary for the Seattle-Reykjavik Sister City Association (SRSCA), is a book designer at Seattle’s Fantagraphics and raised his hand to design the book.

Five people led the charge on amassing recipes from each city, and testing them. Some — like the recipes from Galway, Ireland — are from professional chefs. Others are family recipes or a signature dish of the city.

“We were trying to find dishes emblematic of the city and the region,” Kegel says.

Allan-Spencer wrote many of the recipes in the Reykjavik section, and everyone on the team did recipe testing, ultimately spending nine months sourcing, writing and testing the final recipes.

“It was a very labor-intensive process, and I don’t think we were quite anticipating how long it was going to take,” Allan-Spencer says with a laugh.

Still, they were fascinated by the results.

“The Kobe chapter has something like a flan, which I associate with Spanish-speaking areas, but it’s apparently the most popular thing in the train station,” Kegel says.

“We found almost every country has a fried dough or doughnut,” Allan-Spencer says. He jokes that if they ever do a follow-up project, it will be a book focused on all that fried dough.

Many of the recipes have made it to Kegel and Allan-Spencer’s tables.

At one time, Allan-Spencer was making the knife-cut noodle soup from the Daejeon chapter for lunch daily, and he still makes the Plokkfiskur, a one-pot fish and potato stew with béchamel from the Reykjavik chapter, “all the time.”

“I originally made the pomegranate turkey from Perugia a year ago, but I made it again for this past Thanksgiving,” Kegel says. She’s also a fan of the rack of lamb with chili mint sauce from the Christchurch chapter.

The book has something that will please nearly any palate and includes recipes for everything from cocktails and loaves of bread to delicate cream-stuffed crepes and fiery fish curry.

For a taste of the cookbook, here is a recipe for Pork and Tofu Stir Fry, a dish Allan-Spencer says is “easy, and a tasty introduction to Korean ingredients and flavors.”

“Of all the recipes I tested for the cookbook, this is one of the dishes that has become a staple dish for dinner,” he says.

You can find “The International Table” at independent book sellers around the area or directly from any of the Sister City organizations.

Daeji Dubu Duruchigi (Pork and Tofu Stir Fry)

Serves 2-3

Spicy pork stir-fried dishes abound in Korean cooking, with many variations. Gochujang, a

fermented chili paste, is an absolute must in these dishes. To reduce the heat, remove seeds from the fresh peppers, and reduce the amount of gochujang and pepper flakes. For a vegetarian option, replace the pork with seitan, jackfruit or your favorite meat alternative, or double the amount of tofu.

Sauce

2 tablespoons gochujang paste (Korean red chili paste)

1 tablespoon Gochugaru (Korean chili pepper flakes)

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon maesil-cheong (plum extract)

2 garlic cloves, minced

½ teaspoon ground ginger or minced ginger



Stir Fry

½ pound pork shoulder or rump

2 tablespoons cheongju, mirin or cooking wine

Ground black pepper, to taste

½ medium onion, chopped

2 scallions, sliced

1 Cheongyang pepper, jalapeño or serrano pepper, sliced

½ Korean long red chili pepper or ½ red bell pepper, sliced

1 14-ounce package extra firm tofu

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

Oil for sautéing

½ tablespoon sesame seeds

1 tablespoon sesame oil



1. Combine all the sauce ingredients in a small bowl, and mix until incorporated. Set aside.



2. Cut the pork into bite-size pieces. In a large bowl, mix the pork, cooking wine and ground black pepper. Set aside for 20 minutes, then add the chopped onion, scallions, sliced peppers and sauce, and mix until well-coated. Refrigerate for about 30 minutes.



3. While the pork is marinating, drain the tofu and slice into pieces about 1/3-inch thick. Lightly season with salt and ground black pepper. In a pan large enough to hold

all the pieces of tofu, heat about 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Fry the tofu until golden brown on both sides. Remove the tofu from the pan, and set aside.



4. In the same pan, add a little more oil and the pork and vegetable mixture. Cook over medium heat until the pork is cooked through (about 20 minutes), stirring

occasionally and partially covering to conserve moisture. Add a little water to keep the sauce from drying out, if necessary.



5. Remove from the heat, add the tofu and mix until incorporated. Sprinkle with the sesame seeds and oil. Serve hot with cooked white rice.