IT’S MONDAY EVENING, which means a full night of league play at the Granite Curling Club of Seattle. The 180-foot icy lanes look a lot longer in person than they do on Winter Olympics broadcasts. Likewise, the 42-pound granite rocks sliding back and forth look heavier and move faster. The sounds of the game echo around me: the crack of the curling rocks, and a lot of encouraging shouting (“Good going, Bryan!” “Sweep hard! Sweep hard!” “Yes! Perfect shot!”).

“Doggone it, Casey; that’s not nice,” someone shouts in dismay when a red curling rock bounces a yellow rock out of the scoring circles, known to curlers as “the house.” The two opponents share a friendly fist bump.

The Granite Curling Club of Seattle has about 550 members who play in morning and evening leagues throughout the week. The club also routinely hosts regional and national tournaments, youth competitions and “learn to curl” events that provide prospective members with an introductory lesson.

“It’s not too hard to learn the basics, but to get really good at it takes years,” says Miyoko Nather, who has been curling regularly at the club for about a year. “It was harder than I expected, but was instantly superfun.”

In both facility and ethos, the club is one part athletic center and one part social organization. Located in North Seattle across the street from Ingraham High School, the building is divided into two sides: “the cold room” and “the warm room.” The cold room is a beautiful domed ice rink with five brightly lined curling lanes. The warm room is essentially an Elks Club, complete with a large common area, spacious kitchen and a tended bar.

“Part of the culture is the winning team buys the first round for the losing team,” says Geoff McAlpin. “Then often, the other team will reciprocate and buy a second round.” McAlpin wandered into the club six years ago when he moved to the neighborhood. Now he spends up to four nights a week here.

“I love the competition of playing, but what I love the most is the time spent socializing,” McAlpin says. “This is my chosen family.”

A communal dinner is often served on league play nights, and the aroma of slow-cooking lasagnas wafts through the warm room tonight. (Full disclosure: Your curling-club reporter was the recipient of a complimentary bourbon and Sprite. Former club president Lori Markham insisted. “This is part of the culture of the sport,” she told me.)

For Markham and many other members, part of the draw of curling is their connection to Canada, where the sport is very popular. “It’s hard to explain, but I feel like I’m in Canada when I’m here,” says Markham. “Canadians just have a specific way that they are, and a warm spirit to how they curl.”

The club is also home base for some very serious curlers. Since its establishment in 1951, it has produced more national champions than any other club. Tonight’s gameplay is serious, but there are no gold medals on the line.

“We’re all about the camaraderie,” says Robi Singh. “Curling is always intense and always fun, but when it comes down to it, it’s all about the people you play it with.”