Photographer: Blaine Amidon
Photo taken: Jan. 28, in Edmonds
Photographer’s description: “We often get mushrooms in our yard in the October/November time frame. This year, I didn’t find any until late January, when I stumbled on this one growing out of a tree stump. The textures, and the colors caused by filtered sun through the trees in our yard, make it look like it is from a different world. Taken with a Nikon Z7, ISO 200, f/18, 2.5 second exposure.”
Critique: “Welcome back to Reader’s Lens! While simple on the surface, this photo has a lot going on. Firstly, this is a really great use of light. There is so much detail and depth; I think that long exposure probably helped. I like the composition, too: the lonely, colorful mushroom bursting out of its dull surroundings. Nice eye. Thanks for submitting!”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader's Lens selections.
