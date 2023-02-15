DREAMLAND IS A little tricky to categorize. A pair of chandeliers hangs from the ceilings of the Fremont bar, but it’s a bit gritty for a cocktail lounge. It feels modern but also nostalgic. It’s funky, yet somehow also a bit grungy. This eclectic aesthetic makes it a fun place to throw back a couple cocktails, and perfect for Monday night karaoke.

When I arrive at 8:15 p.m., host TV Coahran is making final adjustments to the sound system while crooning “Twilight Time” by the Platters, a rhythm and blues ballad that topped the charts in 1958. As Coahran sings, attendees begin dropping request cards on the DJ booth.

The third performance of the night, a committed rendition of Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” is the first of many songs the entire crowd sings along with. About 20 minutes later, Alexis Tiedemann’s spirited take on “Rebel Girl” by Bikini Kill is the first to fill the small dance floor.

Once offstage, an out-of-breath Tiedemann shares the personal significance of her selection. “Riot grrrl was what brought me to the Northwest,” she says, referring to the underground feminist punk movement that exploded out of Olympia during the early 1990s.

For Tiedemann, singing karaoke is an emotional release and an adrenaline rush. “It’s like microdosing being a rock star,” she says. “It’s about putting everything you have out there for two minutes.”

Join the chorus Ggnzla Karaoke is every Monday night from 8 p.m. until close at Dreamland (3401 Evanston Ave. N., Seattle). More

“Rebel Girl” is one of many indie rock songs performed throughout the night. Seattle’s affinity for the genre is on display all evening long. “This was the last real grunge hit,” a singer mumbles into the microphone before belting “Plowed” by Sponge.

The next handful of songs includes “The Distance” by Cake, “Criminal” by Fiona Apple, “Touch Me” by the Doors and “Burn the Witch” by Queens of the Stone Age.

“Songs that you can really yell-sing can be that much more cathartic sometimes,” says Madeline Crawford, who frequently attends Monday night karaoke.

Some singers decide what to sing moments before going on stage. Others have been laboring over the decision for days. Tony Wetzsteon keeps a long list of possible songs on his phone. “Songs I like and that fit my range,” he says.

Coahran, who hosts using the stage name ggnzla, fires up a smoke machine around 9:30 that complements the disco ball spinning above. Coahran has been hosting karaoke nights for 14 years at bars all over Seattle, including Cha Cha, Ronette’s, Unicorn and Narwhal.

Coahran’s ongoing Tuesday night karaoke series at Pony in Capitol Hill is in its 10th year, but this Monday night residency at Dreamland began just a few weeks ago. Coahran appreciates Dreamland’s reputation as a safe and popular gathering place for LGBTQIA+ community members, and that the bar’s layout is perfect for karaoke.

“They have this side area that really works well for us,” Coahran explains. “That way, even if we just have eight people interacting with the karaoke, it still feels fun.”

Tonight there are twice as many packed in front of the karaoke stage — about half regulars and half new faces — and everyone applauds each performance.

“Karaoke is all about the crowd,” says Crawford. “It could be a small crowd or a big crowd; it’s just all about the enthusiasm and energy of the crowd.”