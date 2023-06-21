THE SUN IS beginning to set as we motor our way through Commencement Bay. Crew members unfold sails and unravel ropes as we weave through the anchored cargo freighters that wait their turn to dock at the Port of Tacoma. I’m invited to steer for a moment, the most tangible contribution I’ll make all evening.

I’m one of 10 passengers aboard the Flicka, a beautiful 35-foot sailboat owned by retired Boeing director Eric Johnson. Tonight the Flicka is joining more than 30 other wind-powered vessels for a weekly race around the bay.

The Flicka crew ranges in age from late 20s to 80. Some have been sailing for decades, others just a year or two. A few are retired, and a few have come from their jobs at law firms, fire stations, schools and construction sites. On board the Flicka, everyone is simply a crew member. “They say you can’t tell a millionaire sailor from a poor sailor because they all wear fleece and ball caps,” quips Terri Benz.

Once we’re clear of the port, the crew gets to work, hoisting the main sail, followed by the jib. Everyone on the boat, except me, has a job to do.

“My favorite moment is when you put the sails up for the first time and turn the motor off,” says Adam Boyd, a lifelong mariner who grew up sailing on lakes in the Midwest.

Want to go sailing? The Corinthian Yacht Club of Tacoma welcomes guests to join a sailboat crew during its Wednesday evening race. No experience is necessary, and visitors are welcome to pitch in or just enjoy the ride. For details, search “Tacoma Sailboat Racing Crew” on Meetup.com. More

Advertising

Johnson is the crew’s leader, but he invites Tom Davis to co-captain the sail with him. Davis is the oldest member of the crew and has the most experience. The two men sit together in the stern of the boat, discussing calculations before calling out instructions to the crew.

“Let’s let the traveler down a bit and see what it looks like,” instructs Davis. The crew obliges. “What’s our speed?” he asks. “Six point three,” someone replies. Davis nods. I nod along with him. It’s my first time on a sailboat, but this all seems right.

“Get ready to tack!” Johnson calls out. I ask whether there is anything I can do to help. “Just hold on to something,” he advises. Johnson counts down from five and then steers the boat into the wind. When the sail starts fluttering, crew members guide it to the other side of the boat, letting the wind do the heavy lifting and pulling the slack out of the line once the sail has reached its desired position.

Tacking, Johnson explains, is a maneuver that swings a boat toward and through the wind so the wind pressure changes from one side to the other. Tacking every few minutes allows the Flicka to zigzag through the water like a slalom skier.

“You want the halyard on now?” Boyd asks. “Yeah, go ahead,” says Davis. I duck as a coil of rope is handed over my head. For the entire 90-minute sail, crew members fire off words and phrases I’ve never heard before.

“Let the cunningham off!” “Let’s keep the spinnaker flying.” “Ease the sheet!”

Advertising

It’s like they’re speaking in code, or perhaps naming their favorite racehorses at Emerald Downs. (In the final furlong, it’s Ease the Sheet neck and neck with Spinnaker Flying!)

Crew member Shelia Erickson assures me that it doesn’t take long to learn the basics of sailing. “Everything that you do on a sailboat has a cause and effect, so once you take an action, you can immediately see what’s changed,” she says. “It’s intuitive, so it’s pretty easy to pick up on.”

While we wait for the actual race to begin, the crew passes around snacks. I haven’t done much besides move out of the way a few times, yet somehow the salty air has me starving for something salty. I help lighten the Flicka’s load by devouring half a bag of BBQ potato chips and a couple of smoked sausages.

Soon an air horn fires from the race master’s skiff, and the sailboats take off toward a large floating buoy about a mile and a half away. The Flicka usually doesn’t win, but the crew loves to compete. It’s still a friendly deck, but it’s clear that once the horn fires, we’re now taking things a bit more seriously.

The Flicka tacks more frequently now, powered by crew members who perform their duties with increased pace and urgency. Little heat-of-the-moment quarrels break out between sailors. “Come on; get it down on the mast!” Davis hollers at someone in the front of the boat. “I am, Tom!” someone shouts back.

Things get especially intense as the Flicka turns sharply around the buoy while sandwiched between two other boats making the same turn. I go down to the cabin, just to ensure nothing is my fault.

After the turn, the Flicka sprints toward the finish line. I offer to eat more smoked sausages. They’re just dead weight, after all. The crew gets in a great groove on the final homestretch and exchanges high-fives after a strong finish.

As we near the marina, crew members fold and store the sails. Davis gazes at the sunset, now almost complete, and drinks in a big breath of salty air.

“What a great night on the water.”