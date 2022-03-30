Photographer: Paula Zanter-Stout

Photo taken: March 6, at MoPOP

Photographer’s description: “On a lovely Seattle afternoon, with the fabulous iridescent color of the MoPOP exterior, a seagull flew through, and I really liked the contrast of it against the metal. I did not crop it much, because I liked the stair-step lines and rivets pattern on the wall.”

Critique: “This is very fun, and another example of how you truly have a way with birds. I think your composition is great, as our flapping friend has ‘space’ in the direction it’s headed. You’re right: The contrast of the relatively monochrome gull against the practically glowing MoPOP building is what makes this so cool. Well done!”

