I WANTED TO BE Dale Murphy, the mighty All-Star slugger of the Atlanta Braves. My dad, my brother Jim and I would huddle around the black-and-white TV in the den to watch Braves games on TBS. Reception was spotty. My love for Dale Murphy was not.

After the games, Jim and I would go out into the front yard, gloves and bats in our hands, and play baseball, dreaming of Major League glory. We’d take turns. One would try to hit homers over Mom’s yard fence. There was much cheering when the other would leap high and steal a homer from the batter — the ball in the mitt rather than Mom’s prized rhododendrons out back.

Murphy was an outfielder. So was I. Murphy had a batting stance I copied. In my bedroom, I had binders full of Atlanta Braves baseball cards. Dad would tell me that he had Hank Aaron rookie cards when he was a kid. We never found that shoebox he said he was sure he had saved at Grandma’s house in Portland.

Jim and I joined the local church’s softball team. We were kids. The other members of the team were twice or three times our age. Some of them were seemingly as old as the Bible itself.

We were not All-Stars. We were enthusiastic, though, and way speedier than all those old men. I was not a power hitter as a preteen. I could slap a shot or two into left field from time to time.

That was the extent of my baseball career, but I followed Murphy’s to the end of his. I still feel it a great injustice that he hasn’t made it into the Hall of Fame. He, of course, is in mine.

Perhaps one of these Highline Bears players out in White Center will make it to the big leagues. Maybe he’ll be on a baseball card in some kid’s beloved collection shoved into a shoe box. Perhaps he’ll be some youngster’s hero, like Murphy was to me, without ever realizing it.