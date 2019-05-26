I WAS A little disappointed when I first talked to Damian and Debbie Monda, the subjects of this week’s cover story. I was working on a different story, and I thought they were right for that one. It turned out they weren’t.

But I kept talking to them, and I discovered they were a story all by themselves. Here’s why: Damian and Debbie talk more about their failures than their successes.

It can be tough to get a real picture of homelessness from talking to people who work in the homeless sector. Nonprofits often focus on their successes — that’s not a bad thing, but as a reporter, it doesn’t give me the full picture of what’s actually going on in Seattle’s streets and tent camps.

Damian and Debbie don’t run a nonprofit; they don’t get paid for anything they do. They don’t even have a Facebook page. And when I first talked with Debbie, she was very honest with me about trying to get people out of homelessness.

“It doesn’t usually work out,” she told me. At the time, she had only one success story out of the scores of people she had tried to help — and that woman, Becca Uhlrich, wasn’t in permanent housing. She was living in Nickelsville Georgetown, a tiny-house village.

But Debbie has lots of failure stories or, more often, stories of successes followed quickly by failures. People get into shelter but have trouble quitting drugs. People get housing and still struggle to pay the bills. People take one step forward and three steps back.

Since then, Damian and Debbie have gotten better at knowing whom to call, working the system and getting people into shelter. Through them, I’ve come to see that there aren’t really “success” stories or “failure” stories.

That’s the real picture. And until we stop looking at homeless people as failures, and the only definition of “success” as persuading them to leave their tents, we’re not going to see the real picture, either.