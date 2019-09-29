WE HAVE SEEN the future; it is plagued by coyotes.

This could easily be the first-blush conclusion of an alien landing on Earth, tapping into the civic consciousness and seeing only online “neighborhood” sites such as Nextdoor, a community bulletin-board franchise that currently is sweeping the globe, one urban-growth boundary at a time.

It’s not necessarily nosy if you just happen to eavesdrop on this Nextdoor ‘conversation’

Nextdoor in many ways is a frightening glimpse into what some of us journos fear will be a post-journalism world.

Just to review: In the old order, a company would pay an unkempt, know-it-all reporter to make, say, a half-dozen phone calls to find out what that large pile of refuse off Main Street was: who put it there, where it came from, what its likely fate would be and how some people felt about it. This information was crafted into a news story, which was fact-checked and then disseminated, for a modest fee, to the masses.

In the post-journalism digi-society — particularly in communities where all the former journos have been driven like frightened alpacas into public-relations jobs — this process has been turned on its head: About 12,000 people drive past the pile of refuse every day, and later that evening, 156 of them post their own queries, theories and rampant speculation on a neighborhood site, forming an ever-expanding “thread,” which, after two weeks and about 375 posts, will leave readers as fully clueless about the refuse pile as they were when it all began.

Progress.

We kid Nextdoor, a little. The sites actually do serve a useful purpose. Before Nextdoor existed, for instance, it is now clear that coyotes — millions and millions and millions of coyotes — basically ruled the night around our homes, marauding around either completely undetected, or viewed by just a couple savvier people who didn’t see this as worthy of passing on.

Not anymore. We’re all living on Planet COYOTE SIGHTING!!!, clinging to the feeble hope that citizen-journalism news judgment will, like the skunk cabbage that it is, one day blossom into something that at least looks better than it smells.

Meantime, we are grateful to Nextdoor and its ilk for boldly leading the world in relevant information about roof cleaners; babysitters; stupid out-of-town drivers; pet-sitting; the unspeakable heartbreak of abandoned pet-poop bags; the rather high numbers of stupid idiots abandoning sofas on sidewalks (especially in college towns); and, most notably, the widespread availability of moving boxes, which you would REALLY hate to have to throw out.

One word of caution: As in any modern, unmoderated online conversation, a reader seeking that enlightenment will have to sort through reams of invective about A) politics and B) “climate change,” one or the other of which is an inevitable digression in any conversation more than three posts deep.

With all that in mind, we decided to have a little fun with the concept for this week’s humor piece. One tip: If you recognize yourself in any one of these COMPLETELY FICTIONAL posts, hit “shut down,” take a deep breath and go for a walk.

But for the love of God, be coyote-safe. People are saying they’re everywhere.