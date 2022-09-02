WHEN I SAW that there was an exhibit on the Aloha shirt at the Washington State History Museum, I did not originally set out to write a story about a piece of clothing that many consider a peculiarity of fashion.

What I found in reporting the story, however, was a fascinating history that touches on so many compelling topics, from cross-cultural influence and how what we wear says something about us, to issues of cultural appropriation, colonization and the complexities of cultural identity.

Aloha shirts come in many iterations — from those with gaudy prints that have very little to do with Hawai’i or Polynesia at all and toe (or egregiously breech) the line between cultural homage and offense, to those that were so painstakingly designed by artists with the lofty goal of capturing a lifestyle in a shirt print that they are now collected and can be worth thousands of dollars.

There are Seahawks Aloha shirts and “Star Wars” Aloha shirts and Aloha shirts so culturally and monetarily valuable, they’re taking up permanent residence in Hawaiian art museums. As Hawai’i General Store owner Gail Stringer says, “Whatever you’re into, there’s an Aloha shirt for it.”

How could one not be fascinated by the bounty of social history and cultural range in this single colorful article of clothing? But what has struck me the most in reporting this story are the feelings that the wearers, collectors and designers espouse about these shirts.

Mainland U.S. teachers wear them to bring joy and color to the rigidity of classroom education; white-collar Hawaiians wear them, similarly, to break up the monotony of 9-to-5; and Hawaiian students on the mainland wear them to bring a little bit of home across the Pacific.

When respectfully created and worn, they truly seem to exhibit “the Aloha spirit” as written into the Hawai’i Revised Statutes: “the coordination of mind and heart within each person.”

But there seems to be a little something else in it, too.

For so many, the shirt, whether intricately designed using kimono silk and coconut fibers or churned out of a factory, represents a certain freedom or even rebellion. The extravagant patterns and colors break free of the strictures of the white-collared shirt and blazer, and the cut and flowing style demand to be free of belts and tucking.

Maybe this, too, is why Samoan fashion designer Penelope Tinitali titled her line of boldly colored Samoan printed street wear “Rebel Warrior.”

“It’s about a sense of freedom, basically thumbing your nose at the expectations of society,” says Linda Arthur Bradley, professor emerita of apparel at the University of Hawai’i and Washington State University. “It’s a way of asserting some independence.”