ASHLEY KARLSTAD initially wandered into Sumner Ninja 18 months ago because she wanted to build up enough strength to do a single pullup. Now, at this Tuesday evening training class, pullups are an afterthought as she lifts, balances and propels her body through the obstacles that fill the gym.

“I couldn’t do any of this stuff on my first day,” she says. “A lot of people who come in have some gymnastics experience; I hadn’t done anything.”

Sumner Ninja co-owners David and Sarah Anderson say one of the toughest parts of growing their clientele is getting trainees through the first few weeks of training. “It usually takes about a month for our adult gym members to start feeling comfortable, and about three months until they start feeling really confident,” says Sarah.

Sumner Ninja To learn more about youth and adult classes at Sumner Ninja, visit sumnerninja.com. More

Much of the training at Sumner Ninja is inspired by “American Ninja Warrior,” the hit television program that has fueled interest in this style of exercise. “Not everyone who trains here has the desire to actually go on the show, but we try to replicate obstacles from the show and work on skills that would be beneficial for the show,” Sarah says.

Jordan Byersdorf goes to every ninja competition within a six-hour drive of Seattle. He even competed in the Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association (UNAA) World Series last year in Las Vegas. He’s applied two years in a row to compete in the “American Ninja Warrior” television show, but he hasn’t been selected.

Advertising

Byersdorf says that competing in tournaments helps him stay motivated to train every week. “It’s like how runners train toward a big marathon,” he explains. “I just love that competitiveness.”

Karlstad and Byersdorf are among the dozen or so adults who visit Sumner Ninja each week for classes or open sessions. Most of those who come to Sumner Ninja are kids, around 150 each week.

Sumner Ninja has some equipment you might find at your local YMCA or CrossFit gym, like a rock climbing wall, medicine balls and resistance bands. However, the majority of the facility’s square footage is occupied by large obstacles built by David.

Most obstacles are directly inspired by the show, but there are a few David has thought up on his own. He’s continuously built new obstacles since the gym opened in its current location two and a half years ago. “It’s an ongoing process of building, testing and seeing what obstacles are useful to everybody,” he says.

Many adult members use the gym seasonally or sporadically, in particular when training for races that combine distance running with challenging obstacles, like Spartan races and Tough Mudder.

“I gotta throw that harder,” Karlstad grumbles when she can’t quite reach a bar after launching herself from a trapeze.

Karlstad and her training partners are working on a sequence that includes swinging through two 8-foot-tall pullup bars, then onto a trapeze, and then flying off the trapeze and grabbing a 12-foot-tall pullup bar. It’s the transition from the trapeze to the higher bar that’s temporarily flummoxing her.

“Try driving with your legs a bit more,” David suggests.

Karlstad nods in agreement. Three attempts later, she completes the sequence and collects high-fives from her friends. “I just had to go for it,” she says.