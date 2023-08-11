Editor’s note: Pacific NW magazine’s weekly Backstory provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the writer’s process or an extra tidbit that accompanies our cover story. This week’s cover story explores how, for DVD aficionados in Seattle, the local library serves as the last Blockbuster.

WHEN I WANT to feel the full spectrum of human emotions all at once, I pop “Hoosiers” into my DVD player. When I need to be reminded that love wins and Port Townsend sits just south of heaven, I watch “An Officer and a Gentleman.” When I need a good laugh, I watch “Step Brothers,” with a commentary track that is sung, not spoken, by co-stars Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.

And when I need to find a certain film I haven’t seen in a long, long time but would really like to re-watch, I log into my library account, track it down and place a hold on the DVD version. When it’s ready for me to pick up, it’s always a welcome surprise.

Streaming services, of which there are now too many to count, simply don’t provide such depth and satisfaction. While it’s not particularly difficult to find a film you’re fancying at any given moment, it’s not particularly easy, either. If you don’t have the service it’s being streamed on, you’ll likely need to sign up for a free trial. Just as likely, you’ll wind up forgetting to cancel before the trial ends and end up paying for it, anyway.

A few years ago, I bought a used Jeep. I loved the car and still do, but about 15 minutes after I drove it off the lot, I realized it didn’t have a CD player. I thought about returning the Jeep but decided against it. Instead, I drove to a pawnshop in White Center, purchased an old Discman and plugged it into the adapter.

The Discman lasted for a while, but eventually I relented, opting for a combination of terrestrial radio and Spotify (when my wife was in the car, anyway). This was, admittedly, a lazy decision, but one made tolerable by the fact that I had a Crosley stereo in my home office that plays CDs, as well as LPs and cassette tapes.

I’ll sell the Jeep one day, but I’ll never sell my Crosley. And I’ll never get rid of my DVD player. Adapt or die? No thanks. And if my CDs or DVDs get scuffed up and skip, there’s this neat trick (spraying Windex on them) that’ll get them sounding — and looking — good as new.

I value the Seattle Public Library for many reasons, not the least of which is its commitment to maintaining a vast collection of DVDs for patrons to check out. In this week’s cover story, you can read how this nearly forgotten medium is still thriving in some quarters, free and easy as can be.