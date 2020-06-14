IT STARTED WITH the wave of Pelotons that seemed to be moving into the homes of people I knew. I was a little flabbergasted at how many people went with that investment. While writing the former fitness column Fit for Life in this magazine, I declined an offer from Peloton to get a bike for a trial at home. It seemed like an expensive fad.

Clearly, someone (not me) had done some research.

Cover story: You might have to stretch yourself to get used to online fitness classes, but you’ll warm up quickly

I saw the move toward working out at home in other arenas, including other teacher friends filming videos for websites. I even filmed a yoga video years ago for Cody (now Alo Moves), and then rarely took advantage of access to their videos. I also briefly taught for Ompractice, a website with live classes at home, where a yoga teacher watched you. I liked class, and I wanted to practice with my own community.

COVID-19 and the orders to stay at home flipped the switch for those most resistant to working out at home, including me. People already were migrating in this direction, and COVID-19 sealed it as a way of life, with live online workouts becoming the standard that I believe will stay even as we return to in-person classes.

I know that my attitude toward working out at home has taken a 180-degree turn. While I look forward to the day I can return to the gym for the workouts I can’t do at home, I have a feeling that much of what has shifted during COVID-19 has changed for good.