WHAT IF I told you that you could give the gift of spring?

Goose winter-dulled senses and catch “Spring Fever” at this year’s Northwest Flower & Garden Festival. A harbinger of spring for more than 30 years, this year’s show is filled with more colorful blossoms and ideas to spark horticultural flights of fancy than ever.

Northwest Flower & Garden Festival When: Feb. 26 to March 1. Where: Washington State Convention Center. More info: gardenshow.com

Whether you’re a seasoned grower or just learning your maple from your mulch, there’s something for everyone at this five-day gardening extravaganza that starts in late February. “Completely approachable and an entertaining mashup of flowers, fashion and horticulture, the NWFG Festival is not your grandmother’s garden show,” says operations manager Courtney Goetz.

Wait — I’m a (new) grandmother, and I anticipate this annual event like a kid looks forward to summer!

Dozens of spectacular display gardens in all shapes and sizes, including small-space urban living vignettes, make up the heart of the festival. Two-time “Best in Show” winner and perennial People’s Choice selection Christianson’s Nursery returns to this year’s display garden stage to craft a verdant landscape within a cavernous cement structure in downtown Seattle. Prepare to be transported.

Fleurs de Villes, an internationally renowned team of creators making their Pacific Northwest debut, is partnering with top local florists to create a dreamy showcase of 12 bespoke floral figures to greet show visitors at the entrance to the display gardens.

The festival is both inspirational and engaging. Here’s your chance to connect with community resources and regional gardening nonprofits, shop choice plants from specialty growers and sample an unrivaled lineup of lectures and demonstrations presented by garden experts and influencers from around the globe.

Janet Endsley, seminar manager, says, “Boasting a lineup of 65 leading designers, garden writers and horticulturists from around the U.S., U.K., Canada and Japan, you can dig into the 95 free seminars and discover ways to solve your gardening dilemmas, learn practical skills and turn your garden dreams into reality.”

Last year’s sold-out sensation, Blooms & Bubbles, is back. Book early to reserve a coveted spot in one of five daily hands-on floral design workshops, where you’ll sip Champagne as you create a fabulous make-and-take project. Space is limited, but anyone can follow along from the sidelines.

Crowd favorite “Container Wars” returns with dueling garden experts demonstrating container gardening ideas and offering pro tips. And nerd out with my fellow contestants and me on the Garden Jeopardy stage with Ciscoe Morris and his wife, Mary — this year, my team means business.

With more than 300 vendors, the garden marketplace offers a tempting assortment of the latest tools, handcrafted art, vintage treasures and must-have plants that you can take with you to kick off the start of the season.

Early bird tickets are available now at regional outlets and online at gardenshow.com, where you can also download the Seminar Guide, plot your visit and start dreaming of spring.