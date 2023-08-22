SOMETIME AFTER THEY both turned 50, Mike and Patti Sherlock decided to start a craft distillery. It was something of a second act for both. She is a rancher’s daughter who studied plant pathology and went on to a tech career. He is a welder by trade, a designer and craftsman who builds houseboats and other structures, including the equipment needed for Fremont Mischief, the distillery they launched in 2009.

The Sherlocks always intended to add a restaurant to their canal-side complex housed in a cluster of industrial buildings surrounding an open-air courtyard. They finally did. Mischief on Canal opened in March 2020, just days before the pandemic lockdown.

“I didn’t work for about two weeks,” says John Wahlke, the chef they had brought on the year before to create the restaurant. But then he got busy distilling and bottling hand sanitizer, cooking lunches for the employees and eventually cooking for the neighborhood. He also started vegetable and herb gardens on the property and began keeping bees.

Writing a cookbook was a post-pandemic project. Wahlke collaborated with the Sherlocks and award-winning cookbook author James O. Fraioli to create “Spirited Cooking from the Pacific Northwest,” published this summer. Illustrated with mouthwatering photos, most of them by local food photographer Charity Burggraaf, the book ambles season-by-season through the fields, forests, farmers markets and seashores of the Pacific Northwest, highlighting ingredients that inspire Wahlke. Interspersed among the food recipes are drink recipes showcasing Fremont Mischief spirits, which also rely on local makers: the growers, millers and maltsters of grain in the Skagit and Willamette valleys.

Wahlke’s kitchen at Mischief on Canal is limited. There is no fryer or hood vent, but he does have a smoker parked in a corner of the courtyard. Mostly the short, snacky menu focuses on foods that complement the excellent craft cocktails. Fremont Mischief’s Skagit Gold Straight Rye Whiskey makes a smooth-talking Manhattan that is a very fine companion for a pulled pork sandwich doused with a wicked-good whiskey barbecue sauce. Other must-haves on the menu: ruby-red deviled eggs steeped in beet juice and topped with candied mustard seeds, and a colorful pickle plate of astonishing variety, from garden-grown vegetables to foraged foods such as fiddleheads and rings of bull kelp.

Advertising

Wahlke is an avid seafood fan. He learned the art of butchering it at The Oceanaire Seafood Room during his “first big-league job downtown,” where he worked with chef Eric Donnelly (now of RockCreek Seafood & Spirits and FlintCreek Cattle Co.). Subsequently, Wahlke cooked at Salish Lodge and at The Nines in Portland. When he’s not in the kitchen, this son of Federal Way revels in nature, and he pays attention as he wanders. “The Northwest has so many options,” he says, “and the Northwest style is using what you have.” This cookbook shows you how.

Grilled Stone Fruit Panzanella Salad

Serves 4

Stone fruits, such as apricots and nectarines, are so abundant and juicy during Northwest summers, they’re perfect for this Italian bread salad. Grill the fruit just long enough to create some caramelization but retain a nice firm bite.

1 white nectarine, pitted and quartered

2 apricots, pitted and quartered

½ cup roasted corn kernels (from about 1 ear of corn)

2 garlic scapes (or 1 bunch garlic chives)

Canola oil

2 slices thick-cut stale bread

1 medium heirloom tomato, cut in a large dice

½ red onion, thinly sliced

6 tablespoons Citrus Ginger Vinaigrette (recipe follows)

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper

1 cup arugula

2 tablespoons sunflower seeds

2 tablespoons minced chives

1. Prepare an outdoor grill on high heat, or set your oven to broil.

2. Lightly brush the stone fruits, corn and garlic scapes with oil, and grill on both sides until dark grill marks appear. (If you prefer less of a crunch, grill them longer.) When cool, cut into a large dice.

3. Grill the bread using the same method. Cut into cubes.

4. In a large bowl, mix the grilled fruits and vegetables, the bread, the tomatoes and the red onion with the Citrus Ginger Vinaigrette. Mix well to combine, and season to taste with salt and pepper.

5. Just before serving, add the arugula, and gently toss. Plate the salad, and garnish with sunflower seeds and minced chives. Serve immediately.

Citrus Ginger Vinaigrette

Makes about 2 cups

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

⅓ cup orange juice

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

¾ cups extra virgin olive oil (or blend 70% canola oil and 30% olive oil)

1½ teaspoons minced fresh thyme leaves

1 tablespoon minced fresh chives

2 tablespoons finely minced fresh ginger

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper

1. Add the lemon juice, orange juice, apple cider vinegar, honey and mustard to a kitchen blender. Blend on high until emulsified and smooth.

Advertising

2. Adjust the blender to low/medium speed, and slowly add the olive oil in a steady stream.

3. Stir in the thyme, chives, ginger, salt and pepper.

4. Use immediately, or store in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. Shake before using.

Watermelon Rosé Sangria

Makes about 3 quarts

3 quarts medium-diced watermelon flesh

1 bottle Washington dry rosé

1 cup Mischief Vodka

½ cup simple syrup

½ cup fresh orange juice

½ cup fresh lime juice

Fresh fruit wedges (watermelon, orange, lime) for garnish

1. In a kitchen blender, puree the watermelon well, and strain through a fine mesh strainer. You should have about 1½ quarts of juice.

2. In a large glass pitcher, combine the watermelon juice, wine, vodka, simple syrup, orange juice and lime juice. Mix well, and chill. Note: Different rosés will taste different, so adjust the lime juice and simple syrup to your liking.

3. Serve over ice, and garnish with assorted fresh fruit.

— Recipes adapted from “Spirited Cooking from the Pacific Northwest.”