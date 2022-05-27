WHEN IT WAS announced in March that pickleball had been named the state’s official sport, becoming another symbol for Washington, I wondered, “Why?”

I have a friend who plays tennis almost daily and dislikes the added lines-of-confusion to the court from pickleball.

Why not choose lacrosse, a traditional tribal game, though its origins are in the Northeast 1,000 years ago? History.com calls it America’s oldest team sport.

The mainstory The stories behind Washington’s official state symbols

This prompted me to look up our state symbols. Then I realized I’d photographed a dozen or more over the years. Climbing the mast of the Lady Washington, the state’s official ship, led to a high-angle view with a crew member just below.

At the successful Guinness World Records attempt for the largest edible apple pie, Wenatchee High School football players stood ankle-deep in the ingredients, mixing them. The pie made of the state’s official fruit weighed more than 34,000 pounds. At least one player lost a sneaker in it.

Over the years, many have told me “Louie Louie” is the state song. It’s not. Rather, it is “Washington, My Home.”

Advertising

The largest of the state’s vegetable, the Walla Walla sweet onion, has to be the Sweet Lou mascot for the Walla Walla Sweets, a West Coast League summer college baseball team.

But no experience can top the brief one in Haro Strait, where then-Seattle Times science writer Eric Sorensen and I were on a vessel from Ken Balcomb’s Center for Whale Research. We sat quietly to await arrival of a pod of orcas. Maybe they would come by. Maybe not.

A photographer from National Geographic and a longtime researcher at the center had passed on this day trip.

Soon, here came the state’s official marine mammal. Eleven of them.

They stopped and paused on the starboard side of the vessel. For a few seconds, the only sounds were of them breathing. Inhale, then exhale.

“Phoosh.”

That’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.