I MISS MY CAT Charlie, a domestic shorthair from the Seattle Animal Shelter. He died a few months ago at age 15. To me, he was the greatest cat ever, and the greatest mouser ever. I miss him a lot.

For a while after he was gone, I kept the little blanket on which he slept on my home office desk. More often than not, he liked to sleep on the printouts of research materials I had for stories. I would try to slide them out from under him, and he would push down.

Charlie reminded me of priorities.

Problems with a source for a story? Problems with figuring out how to put together all the items so a story is cohesive and not boring?

Here, rub my stomach.

Sometimes Charlie would walk across the computer keyboard, his way of resetting stuff.

Sometimes when I was interviewing someone, he’d start meowing and jump on my lap. It’d actually help in talking to experts. A good portion of people I talked to also had cats, and they understood.

Advertising

In writing the story about rats and mice for this issue, I couldn’t help but think of Charlie. He liked to bring them to me as presents. We live on acreage in Vashon, and out there in the pasture are plenty of rodents.

In the summer, Charlie could literally spend hours sitting perfectly still in the pasture, waiting for one of them to pop up.

I have a video of him walking back and forth outside my office window, holding a dead rodent as a present for me. He seemed perplexed as to why I wasn’t letting him in.

Sometimes he’d rush in from outside and plop a dead rodent outside my office door. He liked to eat them right there.

I could hear the crunching. Charlie ate everything — the head, the entire body, the tail. The only thing left was a small portion of stomach. In Googling, I see that’s called the gizzard, and it is acidic.

Charlie was a very healthy animal, combining commercial cat food with rodents.

The times when we did have mice inside the house, Charlie was on it. He’d patiently sit outside a cabinet where he had heard them, and wait, and wait, until pouncing. He was very proud of his catch.

I have videos and photos stored on my laptop of Charlie.

Sometimes I look them up. But it’s hard.