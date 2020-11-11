Photographer: Steve Russell

Photo taken: Oct. 11, 2020, at Millersylvania State Park

Photographer’s description: “I found this Striped Meadowhawk dragonfly perched on a bush at sunrise after it spent the night enduring rain showers. It’s worth it getting soaked myself to photograph how the raindrops magnify its compound eyes. Shot handheld with a Canon 5D4, Tamron 90 mm macro lens, and twin flash unit.”

Critique: “Whoa. How cool is that? I am digging the intersection of nature and technology, and appreciative that you were willing to get soaked in order to make this picture. The level of detail is really fascinating, and the lighting and focus are perfect. I think I’d like to see juuuust a little more of the dragonfly’s wings in the background, but I’m really grasping at straws to find a criticism here. The photo is technically excellent and visually interesting. Thanks for sharing!”

