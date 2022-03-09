Photographer: Ron Raport

Photo taken: Jan. 31, 2022, on Fir Island, Skagit Valley

Photographer’s description: “We visited Skagit Valley to photograph its wonderful winter birds. Heavy rain squalls blew into the Conway/Mount Vernon area, providing dark clouds and a rainbow as background to snow geese flying in and landing directly between us and the rainbow. Beautiful!”

Critique: “If ‘wow’ emojis shared among my colleagues are any indication, this photo is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. This is breathtakingly pretty and a very cool moment — all adroitly captured. Obviously, the rainbow backdrop adds a lot here, but I love how the plane of focus is on the foreground geese, where several of them are in interesting motion and perfectly sharp. In that respect, it’s reminiscent of a good sports photo, in that the gear and the moment mean nothing unless you, the photographer, are able to put them together into something extraordinary — like this. Bravo!”

