Photographer: Nick Strohmeier

Photo taken: July 20, 2022, in the Snoqualmie Tunnel

Photographer’s description: “Photo of 6-year-old daughter looking toward the end of the tunnel with a headlamp, taken roughly at the halfway point of the 2.3-mile tunnel. Camera used was iPhone 12 in auto low light mode.”

Critique: “This is really cool — the light is just right to create the spooky effect, and to light up the aged walls of the tunnel. Your daughter’s silhouette is the starkest part of the image, which lends her surroundings an air of softened otherworldliness. Another thing I liked about this photo is that it works well cropped several different ways, including just the way you have it. Eerily awesome — thanks for thinking of Reader’s Lens!”

