Editor’s note: Pacific NW magazine’s weekly Backstory provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the writer’s process or an extra tidbit that accompanies our cover story. This week’s cover story walks the beat with an outreach worker helping people who live on Seattle streets.

THIS WEEK’S MAGAZINE cover story follows a street-outreach worker named Mikel Kowalcyk, who’s been with the nonprofit REACH since 2014. The year she joined, REACH had $2.6 million in revenue and an outreach staff of four, who worked primarily in downtown Seattle.

In 2022, REACH had a $14 million budget and around 160 employees. (REACH largely survives on dozens of contracts to do outreach and case management for the city, the county and other agencies. The number of employees fluctuates, depending on what those contracts are funding.)

Though not all of them are in the streets and encampments every day, director Chloe Gale says every one of REACH’s employees is trained in harm-reduction outreach. Put simply, they work to help people get whatever might improve their quality of life — a doctor, a lawyer or a pair of shoes — whether or not they drink or use drugs.

Though REACH now serves people across King County, I stuck with Kowalcyk downtown because the blocks around Third Avenue and Pike/Pine streets are such a knotted, polarizing place. The notions of “harm reduction” and “outreach” also are polarizing. Some vaguely think of them as a virtuous way to address the triple crises of homelessness, addiction and mental-health challenges. Others see those strategies as wimpy liberal coddling.

But what does that work actually look like, on a fine-grained, day-to-day level? I’m grateful to Kowalcyk and REACH for letting me tag along and learn a little about it — and the sometimes-mind-bendingly complex bureaucracy they have to navigate to get people beds. There just aren’t enough of them, and finding one can require the precision maneuvering of a Hollywood diamond heist.

Gale, who co-founded REACH in 1996, says the program was designed to get people indoors, but the systems today are so deficient that, “More and more, we must spend our time helping people survive outside. It’s exhausting and hard not to feel hopeless.”

I’m happy to report that last I heard, Moses and Edward (two people in the story who get approved for transitional lodging with CoLEAD, a potential step on the way to permanent housing) seem to be doing well, though Moses had a rough first night. After moving into his new place, he’d gone back downtown to tell a friend about his good fortune — and learned his friend had died of an overdose in an alley that very afternoon. Moses spent that night outside again.

But the last time I saw Moses on the street, he said he’d been spending nights in his room. His only complaint was that, after years of sleeping outside, his bed was too soft, so he’d been sleeping on the floor.

“Just put a park bench in there,” he joked. “I’d sleep on that.”