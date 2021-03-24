



Photographer: Kyle Reichenbach

Photo taken: July 15, 2020, at Sparks Lake, Oregon

Photographer’s description: “Sparks Lake sunrise in Central Oregon — shot with a Nikon D3500.”

Critique: “What a great view to bring in the day. The lake is so calm that you can make out individual branches on the reflected trees. The exposure, sharpness and color are all excellent. In fact, my only suggestion would be to crop and rotate just a little — to correct the horizon, and bring out the scenery and its reflection just a little more. Overall, though, it’s gorgeous. Thanks for sharing!”

