JIM BOUTON IS DEAD, and like anyone else who read his great and influential book “Ball Four,” all I can say is, “Aw, ——–.” (Actually, I can’t say that, come to think of it.)

I wrote last spring about Seattle’s first Major League Baseball team, the one-and-done Pilots, and their light-hitting shortstop, Ray Oyler. The unlikely fan favorite lived here after he finished playing, and he died here in 1981 at the age of 43 in his Redmond home, as his 19-year-old daughter, Kathy, tried desperately to save him.

This summer, the most famous Pilot of all died, the 20th of 53 men who played for the team to pass away.

Bouton — who wrote his shocking tell-all (or tell-enough, anyway) book based on the 1969 season he spent pitching for the Pilots (mostly) and the Houston Astros (a little) — died in July at the age of 80. Bouton was smart and funny — a great storyteller who loved the game of baseball, even when he didn’t.

Bouton’s controversial book was not popular with everyone. Many players, baseball insiders and fans say Bouton had no business sharing the escapades of imperfect, flawed men (himself included), in stories told from the previously safe spaces of clubhouses, dugouts, buses and hotel lobbies.

Tacoma native Steve Whitaker, a teammate of Bouton with the Pilots and Yankees, is 76 and lives in Florida. Last spring, the former outfielder told me the story of hulking Pilots pitcher Gene Brabender blowing darts at Bouton and pitcher Mike Marshall, “the other intellectual” on the team, as a warning.

Advertising

“I knew people were worried,” Whitaker said of Bouton’s note-taking. “I knew Jim with the Yankees, and [manager] Ralph Houk probably made him come into the clubhouse once or twice a month to apologize for something he’d said in the papers. I liked Jimmy, but he had an agenda.

“It was all true, but things that happen in the clubhouse should stay in the clubhouse.”

Tommy Davis, 80, lives in Southern California. He was a 30-year-old veteran outfielder, a former All-Star, when he played for the Pilots.

“He was dedicated to writing that book; he asked a lot of good questions,” Davis told me. “I think he did a good job.”

Bouton loved talking about the Pilots, attending events like the 40-year reunion in Bellevue in 2009. This much is for sure: Without his book, the Pilots — a team that survived just one season, playing in a minor-league ballpark in the Rainier Valley — would have been long forgotten by now, obscure relics from history, like phone booths and Terence Trent D’Arby.

In this issue of Pacific NW magazine, devoted to catching up with some of our favorite stories from 2019, we tried to give you a little bit of everything: the inspirational tale of Gary Williams’ recovery from brain surgery, another about the committed effort to build an AIDS memorial on Capitol Hill. A reality check on the cyclical nature of homelessness in our city. The determination of a recent graduate of Bremerton’s Washington Youth Academy. And some fun (still no Sasquatch body, but too much Nextdoor).

Bouton’s death is sad, for sure. But most good baseball stories, like “Ball Four,” fill me with hope and optimism. The next time I read Bouton’s book, I’ll think of the old Bulldog, of course, but also of spring training and suntans, fluttering knuckleballs and groovy 1969 fashions, the smell of fresh-cut grass and the feeling of walking into a major-league ballpark for the first time. I even have a funny feeling the Mariners will make the playoffs this year, but maybe I’ve been pounding too much of the ol’ Budweiser.