Photographer: David Lamp

Photo taken: Aug. 23, 2020, at Benson Lake (Olympic Peninsula)

Photographer’s description: “I woke up around 7 a.m. to take my dogs out for their morning routine. The lighting and fog offered up an opportunity for some fun silhouette photos of my Vizslas on the dock, which quickly turned into a game of fetch with some dock dives. Shot with my Sony RX100 (1/1600 @ f/5, ISO 125).”

Critique: “I absolutely love this photo and can’t stop looking at it. The whole setting is peaceful and serene, but then right in the middle, we have the sun’s bright reflection between the two obviously happy dogs, with one in midair, ears aflap like wings, about to disrupt the morning’s peace. This is a moment of calm broken up by a moment of joy, and I love it. Technically, it’s wonderful, too. Perfectly composed and exposed, nicely cropped. I also appreciate the details, like the wet paw prints on the dock and the sun glinting off the lily pads. But the tension of the plunge is what makes this so wonderful. The dog on the dock leads us right to the one in the air, and we can feel the sportslike excitement. I could go on and on about this, but I’ll just stop here and say thanks for submitting.”

