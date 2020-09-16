Photographer: Scott Schweiger

Photo taken: Aug. 16, 2020, in Duckabush, Washington

Photographer’s description: “Taken during a summer thunderstorm at Duckabush, WA, using a Blackmagic Pocket Cinema 6K Camera and a Canon EF 18-85 mm lens.”

Critique: “Cue the ‘oohs’ and ‘ahhs’ — this is awesome (in the true meaning of the word). The bolt of lightning interrupts an otherwise-peaceful scene and makes for some nice eye candy, while the sky and water work together to frame the zapper. Nice job capturing the whole dynamic range as well, without losing shadow detail or blowing out the highlights. I want to rotate it counterclockwise ever so slightly to correct the horizon, but that’s my only complaint. Nice job, and thanks for sharing.”

