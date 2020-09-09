Photographer: Michael McAuliffe
Photo taken: July 29, 2020, at Marina Beach Park in Edmonds
Photographer’s description: “I often walk with my camera on the Edmonds waterfront in the early morning looking for interesting birds and recently found this bald eagle perching on a pier just offshore at Marina Beach on one of my early strolls. Just as I snapped a few pictures, several Caspian terns began to divebomb the eagle, and it let out several angry shrieks before taking to the sky, with the terns in hot pursuit. Taken with a Nikon D500 and Nikon 500 mm f/5.6 PF lens.”
Critique: “I’m a sucker for a good eagle photo, and this is one. Even if the eagle were just perched motionless, it’d be a cool picture, but catching it in midshriek adds some dynamism to an otherwise very peaceful scene. I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention how lovely the glow of the early-morning light looks on the bird and the piling. And, of course, the Olympics providing their ever-present backdrop. Nice job.”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader's Lens picks.
