THE CREATION OF El Centro de la Raza, the subject of this week’s cover story, was part of a larger Chicano/a movement in Washington in the 1960s and ‘70s that involved scores of people and multiple organizations — most notably the University of Washington student chapter of MEChA, the Moviemiento Estudial Chicano de Aztlán. Many of those students were recruited to the UW by the Black Student Union, an early example of the multiracial unity El Centro embraced.

Co-founder Roberto Maestas and his team made “building the beloved community” a cornerstone of El Centro’s mission, drawing from The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of a world where all races live in harmony free from oppression and discrimination.

The Mainstory El Centro de la Raza at 50: From a forceful occupation to a driving force

While Latinos are El Centro’s primary focus, about 30% of those served are from other racial or ethnic groups. The mix is particularly apparent in the early childhood development centers, where toddlers from widely varied backgrounds play and learn together.

Yadira Franco, who got help from El Centro to start a small business selling silver jewelry online and in craft fairs, also appreciates the supportive community the organization fosters among vendors from different parts of the world. “We’re learning from other cultures,” she says in Spanish, with her daughter Alondra N. Gonzalez Franco translating. “We collaborate with each other.”

Yadira is sharing the lessons she learned through El Centro by helping Alondra with her own business selling Mexican artwork. Both women have day jobs — Yadira is a housekeeper; Alondra works in an Amazon warehouse. Their dream is to open a store together.

“There are days when we just want to throw in the towel,” Alondra says, “but the big support group helps us get back up and continue.”

Victor Del Aguila didn’t need outside support before the pandemic hit. Steady employment as a welder allowed him to buy a home in Lynnwood; he was remodeling it when jobs started to dry up. He fell prey to a scam company that promised to lower his mortgage rate — but stole his payments instead.

When the bank started sending threatening letters, Del Aguila contacted El Centro’s new foreclosure prevention program. Advisers help clients work with lenders and determine whether they qualify for federal relief funds.

The outcome is still uncertain, but Del Aguila is grateful to have someone working on his behalf. “It’s not just the help,” he says through a translator. “It’s more about how they make you feel. They just take the problem in their hands and run with it.”

— Seattle Times staff reporter Esmy Jimenez provided translation for this report.