WHEN IT OPENED in 1977, Seattle Aquarium was far from the first venue in the city to display marine life.

One of the earliest was the three-masted clipper ship St. Paul, retrofitted as a floating museum with four saltwater fish tanks. It opened in 1934 near the Ballard Locks, featuring Alaska stickleback, pipe fish, yellow-banded perch, blennies and cultus cod, according to HistoryLink.

Seattle Aquarium's Ocean Pavilion will transform its focus and the waterfront

Another early — and very odd — attraction was the Port of Seattle’s Frozen Fish Museum. Located on the Spokane Street wharf (now Terminal 30), it was apparently well-stocked with flash-frozen specimens of all sizes.

When showman and entrepreneur Ivar Haglund opened his own fish tank display at “Aquarium Pier 53” in 1938, he took a dig at the port by noting that his attraction offered “hundreds of varieties of sea life from the North Pacific, all living” (emphasis added). Haglund soon followed with Ivar’s Acres of Clams, positioned at the other end of the sidewalk from the aquarium, to feed as well as entertain visitors who paid a nickel each to view the sea creatures.

By far the most infamous ocean-oriented park in the city’s history was the Seattle Marine Aquarium, opened on Pier 56 in 1962. Owned by diver and entrepreneur Ted Griffin, the aquarium exhibited dolphins, six-gill sharks that quickly died in captivity and an 88-pound octopus called Homer.

But Griffin’s obsession was killer whales. When a young male whale became entangled in a fisherman’s net in British Columbia in 1965, Griffin paid $8,000 for what would become the world’s first captive orca.

Called Namu, the whale performed tricks in a floating pen on the Seattle waterfront. His capture launched an era of orca roundups in Northwest waters that stocked the nation’s marine parks and devastated local populations. But Namu’s sad fate also inspired a national movement to protect marine mammals.

The orca died less than a year after his capture, killed by bacteria in raw sewage pouring into Elliott Bay.

Seattle Aquarium never has displayed orcas or other cetaceans, says public relations and marketing director Tim Kuniholm.

The only marine mammals on display there today are seals and sea otters. All of those, along with the aquarium’s seabirds, were either born in captivity or rescued after injury and deemed unable to return to the wild, Kuniholm says.

Seattle Aquarium was one of the first to focus on local marine life and ecosystems, says Bob Davidson, president and CEO. When the Packard family, of Hewlett-Packard electronics fame, began planning an aquarium in central California, they visited Seattle for inspiration, Davidson says. Today, the Monterey Bay Aquarium is widely considered one of the world’s best.