BLOCKBUSTER COOKBOOKS AND star chefs were all over the best-seller lists last year, but those weren’t always what Seattle cooks were checking out — speaking literally.

The most popular print cookbook of 2022 at the Seattle Public Library wasn’t even a 2022 release. It was 2021’s “The Weekday Vegetarians” by Jenny Rosenstrach, a 100-recipe, user-friendly title with dinner hits such as a “salad pizza” that started with store-bought dough and ended with dressed greens tossed over the top.

Rosenstrach certainly isn’t unknown; her work includes the popular “Dinner: A Love Story” site and earlier cookbooks. She also wasn’t “a name-brand person like Ina Garten or somebody like that,” says Frank Brasile, a selections librarian at Seattle Public Library. “But it was sort of the right book at the right time.”

When “Weekday Vegetarians” came out in August 2021, more people were leaving behind their quarantine focus on pastimes such as bread-making and preserving, searching instead for work-friendly one-pan or pantry meals. Rosenstrach’s recipes obviously appealed to vegetarians, but broadly targeted omnivores looking to eat less meat. I snapped it up, too; as our resident meal planner, I appreciated Rosenstrach’s practical experience feeding a family. We all liked her broiled Caesar salad with chickpeas instead of chicken, a crunchy-topped bean-cheese bake, a grain bowl that felt like a riff on our favorite tamago (egg) sushi.

“It didn’t need media attention to make it popular, like a lot of other books do. That can be common with cookbooks; they really just sort of speak for themselves,” says Brasile, whose domain includes ordering for “the 640s,” the Dewey Decimal category that includes cookbooks and gardening.

Cookbooks might speak for themselves, but Brasile and his colleagues give certain titles a loudspeaker and a podium. Their selections include “Peak Picks,” a program where every Seattle branch carries extra copies of selected new and popular books each month, available in abundance in person for the (14-day) taking. Picks have an outsized impact because they are “so accessible and so available, it just makes people check them out more,” Brasile says. The first seven books on the top 10 print cookbooks list were Peak Picks, and circulation numbers fell almost by half between the last Peak title (“Everyday Cake” by Seattle author Polina Chesnakova) and No. 8 (“Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,” the 2017 classic by Samin Nosrat).

Seattle’s top circulated print cookbooks for 2022 1. “The Weekday Vegetarians,” by Jenny Rosenstrach 2. “Korean American: Food That Tastes Like Home,” by Eric Kim 3. “Grains for Every Season: Rethinking Our Way With Grains,” by Joshua McFadden with Martha Holmberg 4. “Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from my Kitchen in México,” by Rick Martínez 5. “Taste: My Life Through Food,” by Stanley Tucci 6. “Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals,” by Melissa Clark 7. “Everyday Cake: 45 Simple Recipes for Layer, Bundt, Loaf, and Sheet Cakes,” by Polina Chesnakova 8. “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking,” by Samin Nosrat 9. “The Wok: Recipes and Techniques,” by J. Kenji López-Alt 10. “The Korean Vegan Cookbook: Reflections and Recipes from Omma’s Kitchen,” by Joanne Lee Molinaro Source: Seattle Public Library More

Some books were anticipated sure hits, like J. Kenji Lopez-Alt’s “The Wok” (No. 9). Others are more a “Which came first, the fried chicken or the egg salad?” question, spotlighting new releases that might not otherwise have been popular. (E-books have a different top 10 list, partly because they don’t include Peak Picks. “The Wok” is No. 1 on that cookbook list, and Lopez-Alt’s earlier book, “The Food Lab,” is No. 3.)

For me, the popularity list brews questions about the differences between cookbooks we borrow vs. cookbooks we buy. As befits a librarian, Brasile is reluctant to offer answers without research to back them, but he wonders whether cookbooks have a lower entry bar than other books, that people check them out without feeling pressure to commit to a cover-to-cover read. We both wonder whether people tend to browse or lightly sample library cookbooks, researching whether they’re worth buying later, instead of cooking their way through. (Maybe evidence does exist here? Sauce stains are apparently surprisingly uncommon on library cookbooks.)

Whatever the reason, Seattle’s appetite is insatiable. At every branch library, the 640s are consistently the most or second-most-popular category.

“Seattle has a lot of home cooks, people who are interested in learning new techniques and new skills and new cuisines,” Brasile says. Books reflecting cultures or international cuisines always do well; a Slovenian cookbook he recently ordered had 12 holds on it by the time it arrived. Barbecue and grilling are less popular here — maybe a reflection of our weather or housing supply — but few cookbooks go stale on the shelves.

“Our collection works really hard. It’s in constant, constant use.”

As of this writing, 12 people remain on the waitlist for one of the system’s 75 copies of “Weekday Vegetarians.” If that’s discouraging, Brasile recommends a new, as-yet-under-the-radar Peak Pick, “The Don’t Panic Pantry Cookbook: Mostly Vegetarian Comfort Food That Happens to Be Pretty Good for You,” by Noah Galuten.

But really, Brasile says, “There’s just a really interesting mix of books every month. I mean, there are graphic novels about noodles! There are so many different things coming out.”

Odds are, something appetizing is waiting for you. (And here’s a “Weekday Vegetarians” recipe you don’t have to wait for.)

Black Rice Bowl with Omelet Ribbons & Snow Peas

1 cup black rice, rinsed (or substitute sushi rice)

4 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar

4 tablespoons soy sauce

7 large eggs

2 tablespoons mirin

Pinch of kosher salt

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1 teaspoon canola oil (spray works, too), plus more as necessary

1 bunch scallions, light green and white parts only, minced (about 2/3 cup)

2 cups trimmed and horizontally sliced sugar snap peas

Vegetarian furikake (look for one that does not contain dried fish)

Toasted sesame seeds

1. Cook the rice according to the package directions.

2. Drizzle 3 tablespoons of the rice wine vinegar into the hot rice slowly, tossing the rice with a fork. Combine the remaining rice wine vinegar and 3 tablespoons of the soy sauce in a small bowl for the drizzling sauce. Set aside.

3. While the rice cooks, heat a medium nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. In a bowl, whisk the eggs with the remaining soy sauce, mirin and salt. Add the oils to the skillet, using a brush to coat the entire surface. Pour in 1/4 of the egg mixture, rotating the pan so the egg spreads out as paper-thinly as possible. Once the egg is cooked through, which shouldn’t take more than 20 seconds, slip a rubber spatula under one side and a metal spatula under the other side, then carefully flip the omelet and cook another 15 to 20 seconds. The goal is to create a very delicate omelet with zero-to-minimal browning.

4. Slide the omelet onto a cutting board. Repeat with the remainder of the batter, adding more oil as necessary, stacking omelets on the cutting board as you go. Once you’ve cooked all the egg mixture, roll the stacked omelets into a log, and slice them crosswise into very thin ribbonlike strands. Divide the rice among four bowls, and top with the egg ribbons, scallions, sugar snap peas, furikake, toasted sesame seeds and drizzling sauce.

— from “The Weekday Vegetarians”