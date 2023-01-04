WALKING THE STREETS of Seattle’s Chinatown International District, you’d be forgiven for not noticing the Seattle Kung Fu Club sign. The club is above a small business called Seattle Martial Arts Supplies, which is nestled between the Sizzling Pot King and Kau Kau restaurants.

On this Wednesday night, the neighborhood is quiet, but as soon as I begin climbing the stairs to the club, I hear the rich, rhythmic chants of this evening’s class. Led by a single instructor who moves back and forth between two adjoined studio spaces, about a dozen students warm up with an intricate series of moves that combine carefully choreographed footwork with upper-body strikes. The session began only a few minutes ago, but many of the students are already drenched in sweat.

“Kung fu stands for hard work; this is not a social hour,” student Todd Daniels says a few minutes later, during a break. “Kung fu is a bodybuilder, a philosophical and spiritual uplifter,” he says, snapping his fingers for effect.

Classes and info The Seattle Kung Fu Club holds kung fu classes six days a week and tai chi classes three days a week. On Friday nights, students gather for sparring practice, as well as lion and dragon dancing. Visitors are welcome to observe class, and new students may begin at any time. Learn more at seattlekungfuclub.com. More

In a separate and smaller room, Paula Nelson and Margaret Fisher practice tai chi. “The external form of kung fu is what they are doing over there,” Fisher explains, nodding toward the class. “In Chinese martial arts, there are three internal forms. Tai chi is one of them.”

Nelson says tai chi somehow makes everything in her life a bit more manageable. “Little things roll off my back after I’ve practiced tai chi,” she explains. “Even on a bad day, it always makes me feel better.”

Seattle Kung Fu Club was founded by Grandmaster John S.S. Leong in 1963 in the same location where we’ve gathered this evening. Originally from Guangdong Province in China, Leong is well known in the kung fu world and also here in the Chinatown International District. Now 85 years old, Leong isn’t at the club on this particular evening, but the walls are covered with posters, newspaper articles and magazine covers that highlight his illustrious career in martial arts.

Penelope Hendrix is a senior at Lincoln High School in Wallingford. She says the club is as important to her mental health as it is to her physical well-being. “It’s my space where I can let out all of my teenage angst,” she says with a laugh and a big smile. “(Kung fu) makes me feel strong and powerful, and also really beautiful and connected with my body.”



Later in the session, the students train with a variety of weapons. Tom Eykemans uses a staff, and a partner wields a wooden sword, as the two practice an intricate combat sequence. Eykemans joined the club 22 years ago, while he was a student at the University of Washington. “I loved kung fu movies and thought it would be really cool to learn how to do it,” he says. “Of course, there’s a big difference between what you see in a movie and what you practice at a club like this.”

The club practices a style of kung fu known as Hung Gar. Members explain that Hung means to “stand tall with integrity,” and that Hung Gar stresses values such as honesty and willpower. “It’s a way to exercise, to learn new things, to develop concentration and balance,” says Eykemans.