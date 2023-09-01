WALLA WALLA — The man in a Stanford University sweatshirt looked slightly alarmed as Robert Van Pelt approached him on a shady sidewalk in late May. Van Pelt, a leading big-tree authority, excitedly pointed to the official seal etched on the man’s wine-colored sweatshirt. “That’s El Palo Alto,” he said, as the man leaned backward. Van Pelt launched into a story about the famed coast redwood tree that has lived for 1,000 years above a creek now separating Silicon Valley towns Palo Alto and Menlo Park. “It’s the first named tree in America,” Van Pelt said. It’s also California Historical Landmark No. 2, he added.

Pick a tree. Any colossal tree. The Ballard forest ecologist known as Big Tree Bob probably can identify it immediately; provide characteristics of size, physiology and growth patterns; and tell a fascinating backstory, like the one about the 1769 Portola expedition camping near El Palo Alto (Spanish for “tall stick”).

For almost four decades, Van Pelt, 64, has been instrumental in finding, measuring and accurately illustrating many of the largest known trees.

He once spent two days on the world’s tallest tree, in California’s Redwoods National Park, to help map every branch of the 381-foot behemoth. He has plucked leeches off his body while exploring multistoried eucalyptus in a now-blackened Australian forest. In 2005, he and colleague Christopher Earle measured a sacred Montezuma Bald Cypress southwest of Mexico City as scores of pilgrims were baptized in the spring bubbling out of the massive tree.

“He’s one of those extraordinary people who may not be entirely human,” says close friend Keala Hagmann, a Seattle-based research ecologist. “His passion for documenting extremes is what drives all of his science.”

Van Pelt drove 200,000 miles and hiked 700 more miles, often over grueling, rain-slicked terrain, to find 117 champion trees for his book, “Forest Giants of the Pacific Coast.”

He wandered through old sections of Bellingham, Seattle and Tacoma in search of arboreal wonders for a 1996 book, “Champion Trees of Washington State.”

Friends started calling the outings “Van Pelting.”

WHY WE WERE Van Pelting in Walla Walla escaped me at first.

The scientist who pioneered accurate tree measurements was invited to the Columbia Plateau by Thomas Mair and Gayle Foster Bodorff, who go by the moniker the Tree People of Walla Walla.

A debate had ensued about the accuracy of their measurements of the city’s prized trees, which Van Pelt had not seen in three decades.

Walla Walla had the third-most specimens listed in the Washington champion trees book, including the 116½-foot pecan where Van Pelt met the man wearing the Stanford gear.

Now it was time to update the record book.

The work began at a wrinkled grayish London plane tree next to the Walla Walla High School football field.

Mair, Foster Bodorff and three other local tree cognoscenti formed a semicircle around Van Pelt’s Paul Bunyanesque figure, with a bushy beard once bright red turned white. Van Pelt explained his detailed process and then wrapped a diameter tape around the trunk to measure its circumference. The tape measure is calibrated in units of 3.14 inches, or pi, so it reads diameter directly.

The standard for measuring trunk diameter is 4½ feet above the ground, known as breast height. Experts make exceptions for low-branching trees or those with large root buttresses.

Van Pelt developed a footprint analysis to account for tree bases that are not round. He now takes photos from his phone with LiDAR, or light detection and ranging technology. The application uses laser beams to produce instant three-dimensional models that once took a computer a weekend to build.

Van Pelt takes cross-sections of the 3-D model to calculate the “functional diameter” that a tape measure cannot replicate. “When you stretch a tape around a big tree, like most foresters do, it is all lumpy, bumpy, and there are voids, and there is buttressing, so that number doesn’t necessarily translate into how much material there is,” says Stephen C. Sillett, chair of Cal Poly Humboldt’s Redwood Forest Ecology Department.

After collecting data about the tree’s width, Van Pelt grabbed his TruPulse 200X laser rangefinder to measure the height and crown spread, and the length of the longest branch. The rangefinder accurately measures horizontal and vertical distance. The device is particularly helpful in measuring tree height, which Van Pelt says is difficult to quantify.

He mounted the rangefinder on a tripod and walked far enough away to see the treetop. Van Pelt peered through a telescopic sight to pinpoint the tallest twig to get the right spot to measure.

The London plane, a hybrid offspring of the American sycamore and Oriental plane, was 121.6 feet tall and 26 feet in circumference. It is among the largest of the species.

Van Pelt repeated the method on 11 more trees, including bur oak, scarlet oak and the pecan. Afterward, after he had worked seven hours without eating, Van Pelt looked as spent as spawning sockeye. “I’m ready for a beer,” he announces.

VAN PELT ORDERED an Eagle Cap IPA at a downtown pizzeria. The brew’s name led to another tree story. Eagle Cap is one of the tallest mountains in the nearby Wallowas. “That’s where we measured one of the oldest trees in Oregon,” he says. “A limber pine. Probably 1,600 years old.”

The Guinness Book of World Records and the World Almanac were constant companions for Van Pelt, who grew up in the Chicago suburb of Waukegan, Ill., with five siblings.

The boy with a photographic memory and a penchant for detailed drawing became fascinated with identifying trees during a winter scouting excursion in the 1960s. The guide, a forester, could name leafless trees by their bark.

The former Eagle Scout followed in the footsteps of older brother Bruce Van Pelt by earning a degree in physics, but adding his own minor in geology, at Northern Illinois University.

After graduating in 1981, Van Pelt spent three years in Madison, Wis., where he lived in the Lothlorien co-op with 40 vegetarians. Van Pelt cooked twice a week and since has become a culinary artist. “He is a perfectionist in his cooking and his fieldwork,” says Bruce Van Pelt, 75. “He doesn’t want to make a pretty tree. He wants to make it exactly like it was.”

Fellow co-op resident Beth King, now a Smithsonian science interpreter in Panama, says Van Pelt painted his bedroom walls to look like a tropical forest. Roommates gravitated to his dorm on minus-30-degree days to find warmth in the lush illustrations.

Van Pelt shifted from physics to ecology classes at the University of Wisconsin. He found a copy of “Wisconsin Champion Trees” and then began searching for nearby specimens. Van Pelt eventually volunteered for the local champion tree program to update measurements.

THEN HE DISCOVERED the West Coast. In 1984, the budding tree scientist packed his 12-speed bicycle and left Chicago on a Greyhound bus to spend the summer as a short-order cook in California’s Sequoia National Park. Van Pelt embraced the giant redwood forests and granite mountains, hiking more than 600 rugged miles in his free time. He has visited the Sierra Nevada every year since then.

The next summer, Van Pelt applied to cook at Olympic National Park after reading a forestry book by famed Pacific Northwest ecologist Jerry Franklin.

Advertising

The primeval-looking Olympic rainforests suited Van Pelt. He found a grand fir near the Crescent Lake Lodge listed as a world champion by the then-American Forestry Association. But the old tree had long since died. Van Pelt contacted the group (now called American Forests), which ran the nation’s big-tree program. No one knew the grand fir’s status because Washington didn’t have a state big-tree coordinator.

The short-order cook eventually started the Washington program he still runs. The state had 13 national champions before Van Pelt’s involvement. Soon, it had 50 record trees, including another champion grand fir Van Pelt found deep in the emerald Olympic forest.

“I found more champions than anyone in history,” Van Pelt says without a hint of gasconading. He has found more than 90 trees recognized as national champions.

The ability to instantly recall tree statistics gives Van Pelt an advantage in the field. Humboldt professor Sillett recently encountered dozens of large nutmeg trees along the Sonoma Coast in Northern California, including one 148 feet tall. Sillett called Van Pelt to see where it ranked. The tallest ever measured was 141 feet, Van Pelt said without consulting his database. “He just had that data right there,” Sillett says.

In 1986, Franklin became a professor at the School of Environmental and Forest Sciences at the University of Washington. The hire led Van Pelt to enter graduate school. Over the next nine years, he became a quantitative forest ecologist while continuing to discover big trees.

VAN PELT IS among a group of tree hunters who scour remote, tangled forests searching for the biggest and tallest samples. Author Richard Preston mentioned Van Pelt in the 2008 book “The Wild Trees,” about Sillett and his coterie searching for the world’s tallest specimen in California’s coast redwoods.

“The ethos that drives this is pretty esoteric,” says Earle, a conifer expert. “There aren’t many people in the world looking for extraordinary forest ecosystems.”

He and Van Pelt are among those who have explored since they were UW graduate students in 1987.

“I have never understood why Bob was obsessed with big trees,” says Earle, who lives near Olympia. “He is obsessed with superlatives in general. If you ask Bob which movie made the most money of all time, he will know instantly.”

The search became more than an Indiana Jones treasure hunt for Van Pelt, Sillett and other scientists who have advanced the understanding of tall tree canopies by boldly going where few had gone before.

Straight up.

Scientists had not devoted much research to big trees before Van Pelt and Sillett’s group started climbing them to enter a new world of plant and animal life.

The scientists roughly knew the trees’ heights at the time. But they didn’t know how many leaves they had, how much they weighed or how much water there was, Sillett says. He and Van Pelt climbed every big redwood from its base to the top leaf to measure everything, including the branches.

Advertising

“We got those things quantified — and that was by brute force,” Sillett says. “We knew that work would stand for all time because it’s just physical work.”

Van Pelt, Sillett and colleagues have verified 2,500 coast redwoods are more than 100 meters (328 feet) tall. Studying the maximum heights of the tallest species offers clues about how they react to different climates dating millions of years back.

“People didn’t realize how important the big old trees are to forest functions,” Franklin says. “This kind of science and getting it into the public arena is important to changing attitudes.”

VAN PELT SPENDS part of the summer and fall in California annually, remeasuring trees for the Save the Redwoods League’s Climate Change Initiative. He also monitors new growths and tree deaths for the League, a conservation nonprofit based in San Francisco.

Van Pelt’s accurate drawings also have helped audiences better understand the complex scientific reports he and others produce. Van Pelt painted the cover of a forthcoming book celebrating 100 years of plant study at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in Panama. Publishers wanted an orthographic illustration, a drawing of the front, sides and top of the tree, to give readers an undistorted view of a Ceiba pentandra Van Pelt first measured in 1997. Now dead, it remains the only single-trunked tree known to have had an average crown diameter greater than 200 feet, the institute’s Joseph Wright says in an email.

Van Pelt’s latest project involves a detailed history of redwood logging and the railroads. Sillett hopes his colleague publishes the research in book form.

Van Pelt, whose ex-wife is an urban forester in Tacoma, doesn’t allow time for much of anything other than trees. For leisure, he enjoys woodwork, cooking gourmet meals for friends and taking walks in the Washington Park Arboretum or the botanical gardens at the Ballard Locks.

Mostly, Van Pelt spends time alone at home absorbed in producing scientific reports and drawing trees. “He’s always finishing a report,” brother Bruce Van Pelt says. “It’s not just roaming around and noticing things in the woods. It’s taking all these measurements and extrapolating to a future.”

Much of the field research nowadays involves Van Pelt’s favorite specimens, California sequoias and coast redwoods. “My professor calls them ‘aliens,’ because they are not of this Earth,” Van Pelt says in April as we walk through the botanical gardens. “They are humbling because of their age and size. They make humans insignificant.”

Franklin, now a professor emeritus, worried about his protégé caring so much about trees that he never advanced a teaching career. Van Pelt spent 2010 as a lecturer at Cal Poly Humboldt but says he doesn’t have the aptitude or patience to deal with academic life.

“There is a penalty,” he says of his choices. “I’m always scrounging for money, living paycheck to paycheck. It’s a different kind of life.”

Perhaps it’s not for everyone. But something transformative occurs in a primordial world where a sorrel-carpeted floor and waist-high sword ferns surround towering redwoods, where duff from the needles floats above the understory like soft snow. The soothing susurration of a thickly wooded forest calls to Van Pelt.

This is where the tree whisperer comes alive.