I CAN TELL Sherman is nervous as we walk into the dog park. He’s an 8-year-old Goldendoodle, more interested in people than other dogs. He’s no big fan of dog parks after a couple of rough experiences.

As we make our way to the back corner of the enclosure, Sherman picks up his head and starts wagging his tail. We walk another 20 yards, Sherman pulling me like a kite behind him as we get closer. Suddenly, we are surrounded by 15 other dogs that look, more or less, just like Sherman. We’ve arrived at the monthly Seattle Doodle Romp at Magnuson Park.

Sherman is ecstatic. I unclip his leash, and he bounds off to join his new pack. I, in turn, am welcomed by the pack of humans standing around making small talk and sipping coffee.

Mark Muzi is here with his trio of Doodles: Henry, Arthur and Eli. He marvels at how well all the Doodles get along. “They’re big dogs, so you’d think they’d occasionally be aggressive,” he says. “But there’s none of that; there’s barely even any barking.”

The term “Doodle” is shorthand for the wide variety of mixed breeds that cross a poodle with a second popular breed. Goldendoodles like Sherman, for example, are a cross between a poodle and golden retriever. Other popular Doodle hybrid breeds include Aussiedoodles, Labradoodles and Bernedoodles.

When Muzi reaches into his pocket, his three pups come running, with Sherman and the rest of the pack right on their heels. Muzi pulls out dried salmon dog treats from Loki Fish Company. He purchased the savory snacks earlier this morning from the nearby University District Farmers Market, and he’s packed enough for every dog.

I try to write down as many Doodle names as I can: Archie, Emmy, Percy, Ollie. It’s hard to keep straight which is which, much less which pup belongs to which human.

Doodles Chewie and Charlie are more interested in playing fetch than romping with their Doodle brethren. “Bring me the ball, you goofball,” owner Dagmar Rehse says to a playfully headstrong Charlie.

Rehse, a Green Lake resident, has been in love with Doodles since taking in Chewie nine years ago. “They have the greatest personalities,” she says while picking up the soggy tennis ball. “They love people and get along great with other dogs.”

Rehse is taking longer to throw the ball than Chewie would like, and Chewie barks a single, loud woof to demonstrate her frustration. “Excuse me; that’s shouting,” Rehse scolds. “You’re shouting at me right now.”

Shoreline resident and Australian expat Nik White, who is here with her Aussiedoodle, says that in addition to a morning of fun and exercise for the canines, these meetups serve a valuable purpose for the people, as well.

“We’re all caring for dogs with pretty similar needs,” she says. “So we’ll talk about the vets, groomers and doggy day cares that have worked, or not worked, for our Doodles.”

I had to practically drag Sherman into the dog park 45 minutes ago, but now he’ll hardly look at me, like if we make eye contact, it will be time to walk back to the car. A couple of other dog parents chuckle as I call him to no avail. “It’s all right,” White says. “It’s off-leash, it’s safe and they come back eventually.”