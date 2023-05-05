Editor’s note: Pacific NW magazine’s weekly Backstory provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the writer’s process or an extra tidbit that accompanies our Mainstory. This week’s Mainstory explores how the Seattle Design Center has influenced NW design, and our homes, for the past 50 years.

WHEN ELLIOTT WONG became the assistant marketing director for the Seattle Design Center a year and a half ago, he inherited a sweet little slice of history: a hefty blue Seattle Times scrapbook titled “SDC Visions: Press Clippings and Tearsheets” from the early 1990s.

It is older than he is.

Inside, affixed mostly one per oversize page, are tangible flashbacks of Seattle design and, likely not as intentionally, of Seattle-area journalism: There’s a Scene section clipping (Section L, for “long-gone”) from The Seattle Times. A Habitat story (R.I.P.) from The News Tribune in Tacoma. A “Home Design Notebook” from an October 1994 issue of Pacific NW magazine (Not gone! Not gone!), with a bright stylistic prediction: “The forecast for the coming months: plenty of sunshine and lots of green. Not the weather forecast. The color forecast. Midrange colors (not deep, not pastels) will reign.”

Know what else used to reign? Print advertising! And it apparently was part of someone’s job (perhaps hobby, to be fair) to also paste SDC ads for posterity. Publicized events in the ’90s covered “Summer School of Style,” “Wallpaper Magic” and “The Courage to Use Color.” (The SDC still hosts all sorts of events — Spring Design Day in March featured superstar interior designer/author Barclay Butera — along with its hugely popular sample sales and, since 2021, the Inspired Design podcast.)

In a scrapbook clipping from September 1992, The Seattle Times’ Home/Real Estate section (now merely a ghost) covered a new program called Visions, which effectively opened SDC showrooms to the public, with limited hours and a two-hour, $50 designer consultation special for first-time visitors.

Unlike all those extinct newspaper sections (the pages were so wide!), change in this arena has moved in an expansive direction. “Design Centers in the past were open to the trade only — in other words, selling just to designers who were buying on behalf of clients,” says Richard Seges, property and project managing director for Greenbridge Investment Partners, which has owned the SDC since 2014. “The environment today is a lot more friendly and a lot more welcoming.” Today, everyone and their dog (literally; just leash him!) may browse the 22 sparkling showrooms at leisure, and about 50% of them will sell directly to the public, he says.

Amid all the change (in design and in newspapers), the SDC has stood as the hub of Seattle’s vibrant design community since its opening in 1973 — long before the existence of the hefty blue scrapbook (or its new caretaker). This Spring Home Design issue commemorates the SDC’s 50th anniversary with a look at its history and continuing influence, plus a chronological collection of professionally designed homes from each of those decades. Clipping and saving are encouraged.