HARD TO PICTURE now, but this gracious Madrona home started out as a low-profile rambler way back in the 1950s. Previous owners added a floor — and flipped the floor plan — in 2000, and by the time Sarah and Colin and their kids moved in, from not too far away, they had a perfectly livable, traditional family home. Except, says Sarah, “It was a little small.”

Things opened up considerably after the family returned home from a couple years abroad and launched its own remodel, with interior designer Kirstin DiMartile of Habitat Design Studio; curator/designer Paige Smith of Memento Style; contractor Urban Restoration; and art curator Sarah Hurt, owner of Seattle Art Source.

Sarah and Colin might not be the first residents to re-envision this gracious Madrona home, but they almost certainly are the most artful.

This time, the results are sublime: an elegantly contemporary new entry; an open, interconnected living/dining space; a sparkling, up-from-the-studs master bathroom; a refreshed master bedroom — and bright-white wall after bright-white wall of total opportunity.

“This was a blank canvas,” says Sarah. “Kirstin was the first one to say I really needed some art. She said, ‘You should meet Sarah [Hurt].’ ”

Hurt started her International District business two or so years ago, “with two goals in mind,” she says: “to advocate for local artists, and to provide a curated collection of art that was ready for any interior design project.”

Advertising

There’s also one grounding, founding principle: “Everyone should be able to own original art. We specifically carry work starting at $250,” she says. “Most art dealers won’t work with the smaller pieces. For me, it’s offering well-rounded art that works in the entire context. There’s a very wide range of sizes and projects.”

Before meeting Hurt, Sarah says, she “didn’t really know what art costs. We were looking for a collection of affordable pieces in the range of $200-$2,500.”

“And we did a good job,” says Hurt. “We ended up with a custom photo and paintings: six pieces of art from six local artists. It’s a really beautiful curated collection.”

The key to that curation is customization, and extensive collaboration.

“Sarah came to my small shop and saw some things she liked, and then I came to the house to see what areas were a priority,” Hurt says. “I got to know Sarah and her family, their vibe, how many pieces they were looking for. I have a pretty extensive amount of inventory, and I always bring the art to the home. Lighting is critical, and siting is critical. I probably had four site visits where I would bring over options and see if they worked. If they worked, we left them here; if not, we recalibrated.”

While the family’s art vibe is consistent (“They’re all landscapes; that’s the tie,” says Sarah. “Landscape and color kind of tie it together.”), the art itself is varied, evocative and meaningful: